Connecticut State

Conn. officials call for public hearing to review proposed health insurance increases

By Jenn Brink
 2 days ago

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Healthcare advocates and officials in Connecticut called for a formal hearing to review the double-digit rate increases requested by nine health insurance companies.

The insurers are seeking average rate increases of 20.4% for the individual market, and 14.8% for small groups.

“At this moment, when we depend so much on our health insurers, this is exactly the wrong time to seek average increases of 20%,” Attorney General William Tong said at a press conference Wednesday.

4-year-old brought to Lighthouse Point Park as her final wish

The state’s Department of Insurance plans to hold an informational public hearing on the requested rate increases in early August and accept written comments.

A formal hearing would give Tong’s office and the Office of the Healthcare Advocate to present an independent analysis and question insurance industry representatives under oath about why they need such a large rate increase.

In 2015, the state’s then-insurance commissioner committed to holding such a public rate hearing on rate increases exceeding more than 10%.

