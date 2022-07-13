Update: Power Restored After 3,400 PG&E Customers Without Power in Brentwood

PITTSBURG (KPIX) -- Neighbors who live near an abandoned golf course in Pittsburg are tired of constant fires in their backyards. Authorities say at least fire started in a homeless encampment and maybe more.The latest fire happened Sunday night, and burned dangerously close to homes. Neighbors are fed up with how frequent the fires are this summer.A blaze in the middle of June started at the golf course and quickly raced up to nearby homes. It was the second fire that week and residents were frustrated then. "A scary thought thinking you have to be prepared for something like this to...

PITTSBURG, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO