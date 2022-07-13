ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, CA

Update: Power Restored After 3,400 PG&E Customers Without Power in Brentwood

By ECT
eastcountytoday.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE – power has since been...

eastcountytoday.net

KRON4 News

Brush fire burns near Brentwood

(KRON) — Cal Fire units have stopped forward progress on a brush fire that threatened structures on the 9000 block of Deer Valley Road, Con Fire said. The fire is now 100 percent contained. Con Fire reported the fire to be 30 acres in size. Cal Fire later said...
BRENTWOOD, CA
KRON4 News

North Bay fire closes lanes on Highway 101

MARIN CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A brush fire on Monday afternoon limited northbound Highway 101 to one lane between Rodeo and Marin City. The fire has been dubbed the Lincoln Fire. In addition, residents of the Anchorage Apartments in Sausalito were advised to shelter in place due to the...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Fire Crews Expect Several More Days of Flooding to Extinguish Marsh Fire

A Contra Costa Fire Protection District spokesperson said Sunday the district anticipates "several more days" of flooding marsh area near Bay Point and Pittsburg in an attempt to extinguish the Marsh Fire, which has burned since May. Con Fire tweeted Sunday afternoon that approximately 20,000 gallons per minute are flowing...
PITTSBURG, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Grass fire breaks out in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Calif. - Firefighters were battling a grassfire in Pittsburg. The fire was in area of Alta Visa Circle. The city of Pittsburg said it was at the old golf course near a water tank. The city shared photos of dark smoke emerging from the scene where power lines stood.
PITTSBURG, CA
KRON4 News

Walnut Creek Police respond to concerns of violent crime

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — In the East Bay, police in Walnut Creek are warning residents that multiple people in the downtown area have been robbed in recent weeks. The Walnut Creek Police Department is asking people to use caution and watch their surroundings. The police department said in a Facebook post over the weekend […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

Two ladder trucks collided on the way to a structure fire, Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) –Two ladder trucks with Oakland Fire Department (OFD) collided Sunday around 8 a.m. on the way to a structure fire, according to a statement from OFD. Each of the ladder trucks carries five personnel on board. Four firefighters on the trucks were taken to the hospital but have since been released. Two other firefighters were approved to head back to work Sunday at their fire station.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Caltrans to clear Oakland homeless encampment near MacArthur Maze

OAKLAND (KPIX) -- The biggest homeless encampment in Oakland will soon be shut down. Caltrans announced it is closing the entire Wood Street encampment due to safety concerns after multiple fires --  more than 100 --  at the site in recent years.The most recent major fire at the encampment happened July 11. Another large fire on April 5 killed one person who was living in an RV."Enough is enough, really. It doesn't really look good for the neighborhood," said Chastity Williams, a West Oakland resident.Neighbors said a group is operating a chop shop in the encampment. They...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Neighbors of abandoned golf course fed up with constant fires

PITTSBURG (KPIX) -- Neighbors who live near an abandoned golf course in Pittsburg are tired of constant fires in their backyards. Authorities say at least fire started in a homeless encampment and maybe more.The latest fire happened Sunday night, and burned dangerously close to homes. Neighbors are fed up with how frequent the fires are this summer.A blaze in the middle of June started at the golf course and quickly raced up to nearby homes. It was the second fire that week and residents were frustrated then. "A scary thought thinking you have to be prepared for something like this to...
PITTSBURG, CA
news24-680.com

Rolex Robbers Strike Again – Two Watches Taken In Walnut Creek Monday

Two people returning to their Grover Lane home in Walnut Creek Monday were accosted by two armed men and robbed of their watches and phones. An ambulance was summoned to the scene shortly after the incident was reported at 10:01 p.m. but the exact nature of the injuries suffered and who precisely was injured could not be immediately confirmed.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

Hwy 24 victim allegedly fell from moving car

ORINDA, Calif. (BCN) — A preliminary California Highway Patrol investigation into a traffic fatality that occurred late Friday evening on state Highway 24 in Orinda indicates that a passenger traveling in a vehicle fell out before being struck by another vehicle and killed. KRON On is streaming news live now A CHP spokesperson said the […]
ORINDA, CA
KRON4 News

All lanes re-opened after traffic fatality on EB Highway 24

ORINDA, Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol reported a traffic fatality that occurred Friday night on eastbound State Highway 24 in Orinda. The incident was first reported Friday at 11:07 p.m. on the highway near the Camino Pablo off-ramp, according to the CHP. The CHP reported the incident involves a vehicle and a pedestrian.
ORINDA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Crews flood still-smoldering Marsh Fire to end ongoing smoke hazard

PITTSBURG (KPIX) -- Firefighters are using a rare strategy to fight a stubborn smoky fire that won't die down in East Contra Costa County. The so-called Marsh Fire has been burning for more than six weeks.The Marsh Fire, which started May 28 in a Bay Point homeless encampment, is mostly burning peat, a spongy material formed by the partial decomposition of organic matter, usually plant material found in wetlands. Fire officials say peat fires are very difficult to extinguish.Contra Costa Fire Protection District crews are flooding the smoldering wetland with millions of gallons of water. Friday morning, workers opened...
PITTSBURG, CA

