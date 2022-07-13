Update: Power Restored After 3,400 PG&E Customers Without Power in Brentwood

PITTSBURG (KPIX) -- Firefighters are using a rare strategy to fight a stubborn smoky fire that won't die down in East Contra Costa County. The so-called Marsh Fire has been burning for more than six weeks.The Marsh Fire, which started May 28 in a Bay Point homeless encampment, is mostly burning peat, a spongy material formed by the partial decomposition of organic matter, usually plant material found in wetlands. Fire officials say peat fires are very difficult to extinguish.Contra Costa Fire Protection District crews are flooding the smoldering wetland with millions of gallons of water. Friday morning, workers opened...
