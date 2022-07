A celebration of life service for Fred Forshay Jr. will be held on Saturday, July 30, at Prout Funeral Home in Verona. An hour of visiting and conversation, with a backdrop of displayed pictures, will begin at 2 p.m. A Zoom room will open at 2:45 so that those who cannot attend in person will be able to observe and participate. Then, at 3:00, the service will commence, with the Reverend Jerry Racioppi officiating. There will be ample time and encouragement for all to share stories and recollections so that attendees can leave the service with a warm and fuller recollection of a life well-lived. Please know that the family relishes any comments left on the site.

VERONA, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO