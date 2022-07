NASCAR star Bobby East has been stabbed to death in a brutal attack at a gas station, with a heavily-tattooed homeless man wanted for his murder.The three-time, USAC National Champion driver, 37, died on Wednesday following the attack which happened while he was filling up his vehicle at the 76 gas station in Westminster, California.Westminster Police said officers were called to reports of a stabbing at around 5.51pm. They arrived on scene to find the racing star lying on the ground suffering from a serious stab wound to the chest. East was rushed to hospital where he died from his...

