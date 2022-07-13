ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northwell Opens Physician Partners Medical Practice In Yonkers

 4 days ago
Kevin Beiner (2nd from left), senior vice president and regional executive director, Northwell Health cuts the ribbon to officially open Northwell Health Physician Partners in Yonkers. Photo Credit: Northwell Health

Northwell Health has announced the opening of Northwell Health Physician Partners at Yonkers, a 4,658 square-foot space dedicated to cardiology and primary care as well as a variety of expert subspecialty doctors all at one convenient address – 1034 North Broadway, Yonkers, NY.

The Yonkers facility provides state-of-the-art, patient-centered care in cardiology, family medicine, internal medicine, neurosurgery, pulmonary medicine, and vascular surgery specialties. Some of the clinical features include phlebotomy, EKG, on-site testing, vaccinations, Pulmonary Function Testing (PFT), echo and stress testing. With its proximity to Phelps, Northern Westchester, and Lenox Hill hospitals, this new location supports the provider’s mission to expand access to comprehensive, coordinated care for the family that’s close to home.

“With this opening Northwell continues our ongoing expansion of delivering high-quality medical care in Westchester,” said Marla Koroly, MD, FACP, MBA, the associate ambulatory physician executive for Northwell Health’s Westchester and Connecticut practices. “It also reaffirms our commitment to providing easy access to a range of different services, more quickly in the neighborhoods in which our patients live and work.”

In addition to the Yonkers facility, Northwell Health Physician Partners (NHPP) opened another multi-specialty facility in White Plains this past year and will open a primary care office in Nanuet later this summer. NHPP has more than 4,000 world-class physicians who provide exceptional care in more than 100 medical and surgical specialties, utilizing the extensive resources of New York State’s largest health system.

“This Yonkers facility provides state-of-the-art, patient-centered care in cardiology, family medicine, internal medicine, neurosurgery, pulmonary, and vascular specialties," said Thomas J. Price, MD, a cardiologist. “Because we are part of the Northwell system we can provide a unique combination of medical expertise, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to humanity delivering the best care available today for all our patients. We are proud to bring this level of health care to Yonkers and the surrounding communities”

To book an appointment, call Northwell Health Physician Partners at Yonkers at (914) 595-5200 or visit the website.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

