Conference realignment talk has dominated the media since it was announced that USC and UCLA would be joining the Big Ten as of 2025 back in late June. It's becoming more evident by the day that the college teams that truly want to be at the pinnacle of the sport in this age need to find a way to get into the Big Ten or SEC. The two conferences are going to be able to provide media deals worth over $100 million annually to each institution under their respective wing in the near future.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO