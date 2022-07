Joe and Teresa Giudice’s eldest and third daughter had a twinning moment this week, causing fans to confuse one with another. On Thursday, Gia Giudice, 21, took to Instagram to share photos taken from her family’s guest appearance at a softball match in Brooklyn, New York. In the first photo, she is seen standing side by side with her 16-year-old sister, Milania Giudice, while the two of them sport All Stars shirts and similar leggings. In the second photo, they are joined by their mom Teresa, 50, in posing for the camera.

