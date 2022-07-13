ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

HOUR-BY-HOUR: Strong storms likely across the Carolinas Wednesday PM

By Joey Gill
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s50jQ_0gefC0Hb00
5:30p

(PINPOINT WEATHER) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is tracking strong storms moving across the region Wednesday afternoon and evening.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

The storms have the potential to pack a punch and deliver damaging winds and localized heavy downpours as they track south and east towards the Queen City. Look to see a marginal risk for severe weather for the Carolinas today.

Temperature wise, we’ll peak slightly below normal in the upper 80s with overnight lows dipping into the low 70s.

With today’s cold front stalling out over the I-85 corridor we can see an active pattern last into the weekend. The 80s will stick around as well before the 90s return by Tuesday of next week.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today!

iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE.

Android users, CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

Couple accused of killing 12-year-old girl in SC

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A couple was charged with murder following the death of a 12-year-old girl in Fountain Inn. The Fountain Inn Police Department charged Shawnetta Shawntae Faust and Barkee Jameel Faust on June 21st in the murder of Ashantae Unique Glenn. According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, Glenn died at Hillcrest […]
FOUNTAIN INN, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carolinas#Severe Weather#The Pinpoint Weather Team#Qc News Alerts#Android
1390 Granite City Sports

Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight

UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Strong Storms Possible this Weekend

UNDATED -- Thunderstorms are expected this weekend and some could be severe. Saturday night could see some storms in west central Minnesota. Sunday will be the main day though with more widespread thunderstorms possible. The main threats will be high winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Heavy storms to slice through heat, humidity in the Northeast

Summertime heat and humidity have taken a hold of the Northeastern states for the final weekend of June. Now, forecasters say a strong cold front is on the way which will cut through the steamy conditions and bring several days of comfortable weather to the region. Showers and drenching thunderstorms...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Fox News

Northeast storms could cause tornadoes, flash flooding

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will threaten parts of the Northeast and down into the southeastern Ohio Valley on Tuesday and overnight. Large hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and heavy rain could cause flash flooding in some spots. Dangerous heat and humidity continue for the southern Plains into the Lower Mississippi Valley this...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

48K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy