MLG Capital today announced it completed seven acquisitions in Q2 2022. The acquisitions consisted of one industrial asset and six multifamily assets, one of which is mixed-use, and are located in Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Illinois and North Carolina. The acquisitions add more than 1,800 units and nearly 1.9 million square feet to MLG’s portfolio that currently spans 17 states. With the closing of these recent deals, MLG has had active, exited or pending investments totaling approximately 36.1 million square feet of total space across the U.S., with exited and estimated current value exceeding $5 billion.

