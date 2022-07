DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — Dirty South Daiquiris will be shutting its doors later this month, according to an announcement made on social media Thursday. In its Facebook post, the daiquiri shop says the closure is due to eviction. Details of the eviction weren’t shared by the owner, citing that they are “still having court hearings.” However, they shared that the eviction took place after an “unapproved” car show in Dirty South Daiquiris’ parking lot.

