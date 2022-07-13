ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, NE

Lincoln County's Most Wanted (7.13.22)

 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 1 warrant: Possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine....

North Platte Post

Lincoln County marriage licenses

Brian Thomas Boyle, 37, North Platte and Jordynn Rochelle Simpson, 23, North Platte. Ray Dee Porter, 51, Sutherland and Sandra Diane Ulibarri, 51, Sutherland. Rashawn Amura Bryant Sr., 24, North Platte and Aliciamarie Gonzales Ortega, 24, North Platte. Charles Dale Wendt, 64, North Platte and Algela Jean Jensen, 58, North...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Slower traffic leads to fatal accident

COZAD, Neb. -- Authorities said there was an accident Thursday night due to slower traffic. The Nebraska State Patrol said that an accident happened at mile marker 215 on Interstate-80 around 6:00 p.m. NSP said that a semi was heading east when they had slowed down because of slower traffic...
COZAD, NE
News Channel Nebraska

UPDATE: Police have located missing Lexington girl

LEXINGTON, Neb. -- Lexington Police reported that the Melaney Martinez-Morales has been located and safely returned home. Police in central Nebraska had been looking for a missing girl. The Lexington Police Department said officers are searching for 15-year-old Martinez-Morales. Martinez-Morales is described as 4'11'', 110 lbs. with brown hair and...
LEXINGTON, NE
North Platte Post

Cozad woman killed in crash near Gothenburg

GOTHENBURG, Neb.-Authorities said a woman has died after a crash on Interstate 80 on Thursday. The Nebraska State Patrol said at around 6:00 p.m., troopers responded to the report of a crash near mile marker 215, just east of Gothenburg. The Patrol said a preliminary investigation showed an eastbound semi...
GOTHENBURG, NE
North Platte Post

Fires near Red Willow State Rec. Area remain active

McCOOK, Neb.-Fire officials said two fires that started Wednesday afternoon near Red Willow State Recreation Area, north of McCook, remained active on Thursday. The Red Willow Western Rural Fire Department said on Wednesday afternoon, personnel responded to the report of a cabin, grass, and trees on fire on the southwest end of the lake, now named the Road 383 Fire.
MCCOOK, NE
North Platte Post

2 fires burning near Red Willow State Recreation Area

Find the updated story HERE. McCOOK, Neb.-Area firefighters are currently battling two separate fires north of McCook. The Red Willow County Sheriff's Office said McCook Volunteer Fire Department personnel have been on the scene of two fires near Red Willow State Recreation Area for the last couple of hours with mutual aid coming from area fire departments. Air support was also called in to assist.
MCCOOK, NE
Wildfire burns north of McCook

MCCOOK, Neb. (KNOP) -A wildfire is burning about ten miles north of McCook. The fire is near Highway 83, but the road is not closed at this time as the fire moves northwest away from it. Multiple fire departments are reporting to the scene of the fire which left a...
MCCOOK, NE
KSN News

McCook under a water watch due to high demand

MCCOOK, Neb. (KSNW) – The City of McCook has issued a stage 1 water watch. The water treatment plant and wells have pumped over 4 million gallons of water per day for five consecutive days. McCook says the goals of the stage 1 water watch are to heighten awareness...
MCCOOK, NE
North Platte Post

Winning $22K 2by2 ticket sold in North Platte

LINCOLN, Neb.-One lucky player who bought a 2by2 ticket for the Monday, July 11 drawing is holding a ticket worth $22,000. The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Monday’s 2by2 draw matched all four winning numbers for the $22,000 top prize. The ticket was sold at Kwik Stop #05, 702 E 4th St, in North Platte. The winning numbers from Monday’s 2by2 draw were Red 04, 10, and White 11, 25. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
