Lincoln County's Most Wanted (7.13.22)

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Don't be surprised when you hear the civil defense sirens in the area on Wednesday. City officials said, on Tuesday, Motorola will be upgrading equipment at the North Platte 911 Center. One of the requirements at the completion of the upgrade is a test of all radio frequencies used by the city to ensure they are working properly.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 5 DAYS AGO