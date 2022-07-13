ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County, FL

Former Santa Rosa Co. deputy pleads guilty in federal case, defrauded elderly woman with dementia

By Cody Long, Aspen Popowski
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IvQ0d_0gefBNXG00

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A former lieutenant at the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office pled guilty to charges related to his defrauding a 90-year-old woman with dementia.

Scott Haines, 50, pled guilty to making false statements to the FBI while he was being investigated for the defrauding case. Haines admitted in federal court that he took the woman’s rental money and deposited it into his own account, according to a news release from the U.S Department of Justice, Northern District of Florida.

During the course of six years, it is believed he stole about $10,000 from the woman. While in uniform, Haines also took the victim to her attorney’s office where he was appointed the “power of attorney” replacing a family member, according to a state indictment.

When questioned by federal agents, Haines lied to federal agents about his involvement in her finances. Haines also pled no contest to 29 counts of unauthorized use of a computer. In turn, prosecutors dropped larceny and elderly exploitation charges.

Haines was indicted by a federal grand jury for making false statements and wire fraud, but officials did not say if he was found guilty of wire fraud. Haines will be sentenced Oct. 17, 2022, in Pensacola. Haines faces up to five years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.

Haines was also ordered to pay $45,000 in costs. Haines was given five years of probation for his state charges and was ordered to “relinquish his criminal justice certifications,” according to the release.

You can stay ahead of all weather, breaking and local news across the Gulf Coast. To get the latest news from Mobile, Baldwin County and Pensacola, download the WKRG News 5 News App, and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Comments / 2

Related
WKRG News 5

BOLO issued for Pensacola man, meth found next to child in truck

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was charged with child abuse after a container of meth was found next to a child in his pickup truck. Ronald Harvey Jr. was arrested after deputies received a BOLO for a blue Dodge pickup. Deputies stopped Harvey, who had several active warrants. Deputies arrested Harvey and while searching the truck, they found methamphetamine and two cotton swabs soaked in liquid. Cotton swabs may be used to filter the drug before injecting it.
PENSACOLA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pensacola, FL
County
Santa Rosa County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Santa Rosa County, FL
Crime & Safety
WALA-TV FOX10

Federal grand jury upgrades charges against alleged illegal gun dealer from Foley

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A federal grand jury has handed up a new indictment against a Foley man accused for selling guns without a federal firearms license. Steven R. “L.O.” Hansen initially was indicted in March on charges that he was dealing guns without a federal firearms license. He also was charged with two counts of unlawful importation of silencers.
FOLEY, AL
WEAR

Walton County deputies find human remains in Point Washington State Forest

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are investigating after human remains were found in Point Washington State Forest in Walton County on Friday. Members of the Walton County Sheriff’s Office located the remains. Walton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau and the District 1 Medical Examiner’s Office are on scene....
WALTON COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Santa Rosa Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEAR

Small plane crashes in Okaloosa County

A small plane crashed in Okaloosa County Saturday morning. County officials say it happened near Highway 189 North and Sky Ranch Lane in Baker around 6:30 a.m. Okaloosa County tells Channel 3 the plane hit a power line, and caused power outages in the area. One person was transported to...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

2 stolen vehicles, 11 burglaries in Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach Police Department is dealing with several reports of car thefts at three different condominiums. Orange Beach Police are investigating after two cars were stolen and the others were broken into Tuesday, July 12. The threfts happened at The Palms Condos, Charter Landing Condos and Mariner Pass Condos.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WEAR

TowBoatUS Pensacola retrieves vessel that sank near Pensacola Pass

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The vessel that sunk near the Pensacola Pass last weekend was recovered, towed and pulled from the water by TowBoatUS Pensacola/Perdido Key, led by Captain Mac McLean. The 50-foot fishing vessel sank last Saturday afternoon when it "ran aground and started taking on water," according to the...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

43K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy