ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conshohocken, PA

Mixed-use redevelopment of former service station in Conshohocken to move forward after settlement

morethanthecurve.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, October 18, 2021, Conshohocken’s Zoning Hearing Board voted to grant zoning relief sought by CGEM, LLC, owner of 701 Fayette Street in Conshohocken....

morethanthecurve.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
morethanthecurve.com

Retail space available on West 6th Avenue in Conshohocken

As MoreThanTheCurve.com reported on July 8th, Deep Roots Grow Supply is closing its store at 304 West 6th Avenue in Conshohocken. Prior to Deep Roots, the space was an auto parts store. The property is 4,500 square feet and the rent is $10 per square foot per year. You can...
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Proposed apartment building on July 18th agenda for Conshohocken’s Zoning Hearing Board

On the July 18th agenda for Conshohocken’s Zoning Hearing Board is an application that seeks to bring a residential use along Washington Street near the riverfront. The property involved (marked above with a red x) sits between the Millennium I and Millennium II office buildings (20 Ash Street and 225 Washington Street). It currently serves as a parking lot. It is owned by Millennium Waterfront Associates II, LP, which is connected to Brian O’Neill who developed much of Conshohocken’s riverfront.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
MyChesCo

Sumneytown Pike to Close at U.S. 202 Beginning August 1 in Lower Gwynedd Township

LOWER GWYNEDD TWP, PA — Sumneytown Pike will be closed and detoured approaching U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) from Evans Road beginning Monday, August 1, for roadway reconstruction under a project to widen and improve nearly three miles of U.S. 202 from south of Morris Road to Hancock Road in Whitpain and Lower Gwynedd townships, Montgomery County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The closure will be in place 24/7 through Wednesday, August 31.
LOWER GWYNEDD TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Conshohocken, PA
Business
City
Conshohocken, PA
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Conshohocken, PA
Government
Main Line Media News

Roadwork set for Ridge Pike project

NORRISTOWN — Montgomery County has announced pre-construction activities will begin on Ridge Pike between Crescent Avenue and Northwestern Avenue starting on Monday, July 18. Single lane closures with flagging will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from July 18-22 in various locations throughout the corridor for...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

I-95, I-295 Lane Closures Next Week for Bridge Repair in Bucks County

BUCKS COUNTY, PA — Interstate 95 and Interstate 295 motorists in Bucks County will encounter a lane closure in both directions between the Route 413 (Bristol) and Business U.S. 1/Route 413 (Penndel/Levittown) interchanges in Bristol and Middletown townships on Wednesday, July 20, through Friday, July 22, from 7:30 PM to 5:30 AM the following morning for bridge construction activities under a project to perform high-priority repairs on 13 structures on I-95, I-295 and Interstate 476 in Philadelphia, Bucks and Delaware counties, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
MyChesCo

CSX Railroad to Close Route 413 in Middletown Township

MIDDLETOWN TWP, PA — CSX Railroad is planning to close Route 413 (Bellevue Avenue) between Comly Avenue and Park Avenue in Middletown Township, Bucks County, from 7:00 AM Sunday, July 24, to 6:00 PM Saturday, July 30, for railroad crossing replacement, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. During...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
northamptontownship.com

PUBLIC NOTICE-Zoning Hearing Board-August 8, 2022

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Northampton Township Zoning Hearing Board will hold a public hearing on Monday, August 8, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at the Northampton Township Municipal Building, 55 Township Road, Richboro, PA to consider the following applications:. Case No. 2022-17, the application of Salvatore and Sandra Berardi, for...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Service Station#Mixed Use Development#Property Owner#Land Development#Zoning Hearing Board#Cgem#Llc#Exxon
wdac.com

Purchase Complete For Chester County Hospital

CHESTER COUNTY – ChristianaCare has completed its purchase of the former Jennersville Hospital in West Grove, Chester County, from Tower Health. Under its new name, ChristianaCare West Grove Campus, the site will once again serve the health needs of the southern Chester County community, but the opening of services at the campus will take some time. Their first priority is to re-establish local access to emergency services. Secondly, planning is under way to develop a sustainable model for the campus that will meet the long-term needs of the community. ChristianaCare and Tower Health initially announced the purchase agreement on June 14 of this year. The purchase included the hospital, which has been closed since Dec. 31, 2021, and Tower Health’s interest in two office buildings, plus an additional 24-acre parcel of land adjacent to the hospital. Since the purchase was announced, ChristianaCare leaders have been meeting with community leaders to listen and learn.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Last chance to obtain free goldfish from Conshohocken pond

Back in May MoreThanTheCurve.com reported on the artificial goldfish pond in Conshohocken that was scheduled to be drained and the opportunity to obtain free goldfish. Note that these are large goldfish. They aren’t for a kid’s tank, but a large tank or a pond. The final opportunity to...
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Downed power lines close portion of Route 611 in Doylestown Twp.

DOYLESTOWN TWP., Pa. - A portion of Route 611 in Bucks County is closed due to downed lines. Doylestown Township Police say Route 611 (Easton Road) is closed between Edison-Furlong Road and Almshouse Road. Verizon is reporting a 2 hour response time, police continued to say. Authorities are warning drivers...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
delawarebusinessnow.com

ChristianaCare buys Jennersville Hospital site, offices, land for $8 million

ChristianaCare has completed its purchase of the former Jennersville Hospital in West Grove, PA from Tower Health for $8 million. The northern Delaware-based healthcare system will put a priority on reopening emergency services at the hospital site that will be known as ChristianaCare West Grove Campus. “It is our privilege...
WEST GROVE, PA
aroundambler.com

Update on Ambler area restaurant openings

There are a few restaurants preparing to open in the Ambler area, plus three that recently opened. Below is the latest. As of July 13th, kitchen and bar equipment have been moved into the building. However, there is still not yet a firm opening date. Harry’s is moving from Blue Bell to this spot in Ambler.
AMBLER, PA
MyChesCo

Things to Do in Chester County, Pennsylvania: The Best of the Best

Chester County is a great place to visit for families and friends alike. There is always something to do, and the scenery is beautiful. The top attractions in Chester County, Pennsylvania are definitely worth checking out. From horseback riding to exploring the local history, there is something for everyone to enjoy. So, next time you are looking for a fun-filled day, be sure to place some of the county’s best attractions at the top of your list!
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Main Line Media News

City Ave District to host summer pop-up event

LOWER MERION – The City Ave Special Services District is celebrating the peak of summer with a free and family-friendly pop-up event. On Saturday, July 16 from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. the City Ave District Pop-Up Summer Event will offer live music, kids activities including balloon art and face painting.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Just Listed: Off-Center-Hall Colonial in Chestnut Hill

Designed by a rising star on Philly's architectural scene in 1903, this informal colonial has it all and executes everything beautifully. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Those of you who are fans of the popular architectural-trash-talk website McMansion...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Pottstown man charged with attempted criminal homicide in West Conshohocken shooting

A Pottstown man has been charged with attempted criminal homicide in connection to the shooting in West Conshohocken on July 13th. Court documents show that 33-year-old Erik L. Marchese, Jr. was unable to make the $1 million bail set by Magisterial District Judge Maurice H. Saylor. He is currently held at the county’s correctional facility.
POTTSTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Wells Fargo to Unhitch Its Banking Team from Ardmore Branch

A filing with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency indicates that the Wells Fargo Ardmore branch is being withdrawn. The West Lancaster Avenue site is exiting with another branch in Hammonton, N.J. Jeff Blumenthal generated reader interest when he brought the story to the Philadelphia Business Journal. The...
ARDMORE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy