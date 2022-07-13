ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

British Open 2022: No. 1 Scottie Scheffler flying under the radar at St. Andrews

By Ryan Young
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ayyiy_0gefAzfj00
The 150th Open - Previews ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - JULY 13: Scottie Scheffler of The United States plays a shot from the bunker during a practice round prior to The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 13, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler is in perhaps the best possible spot heading into this week at St. Andrews.

The world’s top ranked golfer doesn’t feel like anybody is paying attention to him at the British Open.

"I don't feel like there's any extra attention on me. I haven't read much, but I would assume not everybody's picking me to win this week, just stuff like that," he said on Wednesday. "I don't think I was the favorite maybe going into the Masters. I'm not sure if I've been the favorite maybe going into any tournaments.

"That may not be the true perception. That's just mine, but I don't read a ton of stuff. So for me I don't really feel like whatever being No. 1 would be."

It’s hard to beat that.

Scheffler has been on a tear this season, which is undoubtedly his breakout year in golf.

He’s already won four times, starting with his inaugural win at the WM Phoenix Open. He then won three times in four starts, culminating in his win at The Masters in April, and quickly claimed the top spot in the Official World Golf Rankings.

He missed the cut last week at the Scottish Open, but that was just his third missed cut of the season. He was T13 at the Travelers Championship just before, and he finished T2 at the U.S. Open in June.

Despite his success, however, Scheffler insists he doesn't feel any different this week.

"I'm showing up like everybody else trying to come here and play well at a golf tournament," he said. "Being the home of golf and The Open Championship definitely amplifies things a bit, but that's across the board. I don't think it matters if I'm No. 1 in the world or No. 50 in the world, I want to win this tournament as bad or more than anybody out here."

Scheffler is listed at +2,000 on BetMGM to win the British Open, slightly behind favorite Rory McIlroy. He finished T8 last year in his debut at Royal St. George's.

"I kind of enjoy this style of golf," Scheffler said. "It's definitely different than what I'm used to, but with how firm everything is, you have to have such good control of your ball, and I feel like that's a skill of mine is being able to hit all different kinds of shots … I think that's one of the special things about this golf course. It's so simple, but it's really fun to play. No matter the conditions, I'm going to go out there and have a good time just hitting all kinds of weird shots."

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Sports at https://sports.yahoo.com/british-open-2022-no-1-scottie-scheffler-flying-under-the-radar-at-st-andrews-211247856.html

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

How much does it cost to play golf at St. Andrews?

St. Andrews is a bucket list course for the most avid golfers, and it’s a public golf course, so anyone can play there. One of the best things about this year’s Open Championships venue is that St. Andrews is a public course. Anyone who wants to take a...
GOLF
FanSided

Watch Tiger Woods wave on Swilcan Bridge, get misty on St. Andrews’ 18th hole

An undertone all week at The Open Championship is that it could be Tiger Woods’ final time at St. Andrews. That made his walk down 18 an emotional one. Tiger Woods didn’t have it at the 150th Open Championship. Indeed his health that he’s battled even to tee it up this week and at two other majors in the 2022 calendar year didn’t help, but more than anything, the rust was too much to overcome at his favorite course on planet Earth, the Old Course at St. Andrews.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Open#Phoenix Open#Us Open#St Andrews
Golf.com

WATCH: Tiger Woods tears up on walk up St. Andrews’ 18th

He walked briskly across the Swilcan Bridge. And about 100 yards away from it, Tiger Woods started to tear up. Was this the 15-time major champion’s final appearance at St. Andrews? Was this the last time we will see him at an Open Championship? Could this be it, hard stop? Those questions will undoubtedly be answered at a later time. For now, he was done at this year’s event, after rounds of 78 and 75, and the combination of everything made for an emotional moment on the Home of Golf’s 18th.
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods reacts to incredible ovation he got on 18 at St. Andrews

Tiger Woods could not help himself but break down a bit emotionally as he walked the 18th fairway Friday. Woods knew what the rest of us were already thinking, but didn’t want to admit. This might very well be the final time we see Woods walking The Old Course at St. Andrews. Woods missed the cut at The Open Championship for the second straight time, finishing with a 9-over for the tournament.
GOLF
Golf Channel

WATCH: Tiger Woods' (final?) walk up No. 18 at St. Andrews

Was this it? Was this Tiger Woods' final walk down the 18th hole at the Old Course in an Open Championship?. If so, what a moment it was. Woods, 9 over for the championship and miles off the cut line when he stepped on the 18th tee, didn't stop on the Swilcan Bridge like so many others had done in their final Opens at St. Andrews, but he did slow down and offer a wave to the crowd, who proceeded to give him a loud ovation as he walked all the way to the green.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Former champions at St. Andrews all miss cut at British Open

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — The last four British Open champions who won their titles on the Old Course missed the cut at St. Andrews on Friday. Zach Johnson (2015), Louis Oosthuizen (2010), Tiger Woods (2005, 2000) and John Daly (1995) all finished over par after two rounds. The cut was at even-par 144.
GOLF
Golf Digest

British Open 2022: Covering his 97th major championship, the author was reinvigorated by his arrival into St. Andrews

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — At last month’s U.S. Open, one of the young grasshoppers in the press room, Dan Rapaport, asked me a question I’ve been thinking about ever since: “Do you still get excited showing up at these?” He was referring to the major championships; this Open Championship is my 97th major, going back to 1994. I loved everything about The Country Club, and the back-nine shootout on Sunday was a thriller. As I was running around inside the ropes on the final holes, I felt butterflies in my stomach, both for the competitors and myself. Writing a Sunday game story on a tight deadline produces so much serotonin and adrenaline that the experience is highly addictive. I never take for granted how lucky I am to have these experiences, and spending every major championship connecting (and bantering) with fans and readers is a delight. But was I excited at the start of the week, when Rapaport posed the question? Maybe a little.
SAINT ANDREWS, SC
The Big Lead

Will Tiger Woods Return to St. Andrews, NBC's Big Bounceback and The First Major Battle of Golf's Civil War

Tiger Woods will not make the cut at the 150th Open Championship after shooting a 3-over 75 in the second round on The Old Course at St. Andrews. Woods finished the tournament 9-over, which will be one of the worst numbers posted in the tournament. As he walked across the iconic Swilcan Bridge with tears in his eyes, he slowed, but did not stop as he doffed his cap and smiled at the ever-adoring crowd.
GOLF
102.5 The Bone

2022 British Open live updates: Rory McIlroy bids for fifth major as round 3 rolls on

After two rounds, here's what we know about this year's British Open at St. Andrews: the Old Course isn't showing the teeth it has in past years. Scores have been low, with leader Cameron Smith posting the lowest course relative to par in the Open's 150-year history. And with conditions expected to be benign throughout the majority of the weekend, it's not likely that weather will play a major role in this weekend's tournament.
GOLF
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
1K+
Followers
20K+
Post
322K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy