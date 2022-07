ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A pro-life activist in Virginia has been sentenced to jail time while state officials debate the future of abortion access in the Commonwealth. Activist Lauren Handy was sentenced to 30 days in jail after trespassing at an Alexandria abortion clinic last year. She began her sentence immediately at the Alexandria detention facility. In March, federal prosecutors charged Handy and eight others for violating federal civil rights laws related to a protest at a Washington, D.C. clinic.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO