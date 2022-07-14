Bill Gates' 19-Year-Old Daughter Phoebe Ignores Racist Trolls, Shares Another Loved-Up Shot With Mystery Man

Source: Mega

Bill Gates' youngest daughter is firing back at a group of angry, racist trolls by doubling down with her hot mystery man! Phoebe Gates, 19, went public with her boyfriend, who happens to be a fine Black man, last week, and triggered some of her prejudice followers who thought it was okay to come out of the woodworks and start popping off rude comments.

After collecting a serious of ridiculous racist backlash, Phoebe proved she's unbothered by sharing another adorable couple's shot. Gates' daughter has not revealed his identity, despite looking pretty in love with her new man.

The Stanford student posted their second photo together on Tuesday.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Phoebe was seen with her arms wrapped around her boyfriend as he sweetly kissed her cheek. Wearing a gorgeous floral dress with cut-outs to expose her skin, the brunette bombshell looked beyond happy to be held by her boyfriend during the romantic night out.

Armed with her powdered blue Chanel bag, Gates' youngest child completed her dressed-up look with red lips and diamond earrings. Meanwhile, her date looked pretty spiffy in an all-black suit.

The two are getting serious. It appears the recent photo was taken in London, where Phoebe has been vacationing with her mother, newly-divorced Melinda Gates French.

While she's been posting her unnamed boyfriend all over social media, the two have not been seen out in public together yet.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Phoebe was met with crude remarks after she debuted her new romance on Instagram, with many bringing her billionaire father into the cringe-worthy conversation.

"Bill Gates said he isn't leaving any inheritance for his children. He's donating all of it to charity," one Twitter user wrote, referring to his divorce from Melinda. "Major bag alert!" added another, referencing Gates' estimated $124.1 billion fortune.

"Thissss isn't the dream he's talking about," someone else wrote, including a photo of Martin Luther King Jr.

While Phoebe hasn't addressed the trolls directly, the latest kissing shot with her mystery man proves she's not paying attention to the social media goblins.