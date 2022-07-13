Volunteers and the U.S. Forest Service unite to clean up homeless trash in cemetery

CBPL release – Learn how to identify common animal tracks and scat of the South Coast from a field ranger Saturday, July 16 at 10:30am at Topits Park. During the program a field ranger from the Siuslaw National Forest will talk about signs animals leave beyond. All participants under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Meet at Topits Park off of Norman Avenue. In the event of rain, the event will be held at the Coos Bay Public Library. This event is free for children and their grown-ups. The event is being offered as part of the Coos Bay Public Library’s annual Summer Reading Program. During the summer, the Library offers both a reading challenge and programming for all ages which encourage people to read, learn, connect and explore the outdoors. Beginning June 20 and continuing through August 6, participants can enroll in the challenge earn badges, rewards, and a chance to win a grand prize. This year, people can participate either online or using a paper tracking form. Challenge registration is available on the Library’s website or at the Coos Bay Public Library. For more information on Summer Reading activities or the Reading Challenge, visit the Coos Bay Public Library’s website at www.coosbaylibrary.org, call (541) 269-1101 x 236 or email Jennifer Knight at jknight@coosbaylibrary.org.

COOS BAY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO