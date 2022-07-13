ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

OLOL Children’s Hospital earns record raffle amount

By Keymonte Avery
brproud.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital (OLOLCH) earned a record contribution from a yearly raffle they created to benefit children’s health services. This year alone the...

