Biden's Story Of 10-Year-Old Being Denied Abortion Confirmed As Ohio Man Is Arrested On Sexual Assault Charges

Source: MEGA

The story of a 10-year-old from Ohio who had to travel across state lines to get an abortion has been confirmed to be true after rumors of it being fake news, Radar has learned.

Gerson Fuentes, 27, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with rape of a minor, according to Knewz.

Police said he confessed to sexually abusing her two times, the Columbus Dispatch reported.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Franklin County Jail

Assistant Franklin County Prosecutor Dan Meyer said the girl had recently turned 10, meaning she likely conceived at age nine.

Columbus police were made aware of the girl's pregnancy through a referral by Franklin County Children Services in June, Detective Jeffrey Huhn testified Wednesday morning at Fuentes' arraignment.

He said she underwent a medical abortion in Indianapolis days later.

Article continues below advertisement

After the story captured national attention, President Joe Biden mentioned the heartbreaking news on July 8 during an executive order signing on abortion access.

"This isn't some imagined horror," Biden said at the time. "It is already happening."

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

"Imagine being that little girl," he added. "Just imagine being that little girl. Ten years old!"

It first went viral after being published by the Indianapolis Star on July 1, detailing how she was just over the six-week mark in her pregnancy and not able to have the procedure done in her home state following the reversal of Roe v. Wade.

After it was brought up by the President while addressing the nation, a fact-checker casted doubt on the story and said the entire account could be a lie.

The story had only one source: Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an Indianapolis obstetrician-gynecologist, who claimed a doctor in Ohio had contacted her regarding the issue.

Adding to the skepticism was the fact that the doctor's name, child's name and the city where they were located was left out of the report, making it tough to verify.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, it's been confirmed with the arrest, which came one day after Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost spoke out about the case.

"We have regular contact with prosecutors and local police and sheriffs, not a whisper anywhere," he told Fox News.