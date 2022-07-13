In vote, Planning Board stays clear of Everett-Brunette flap

Gilford Public Library hosted an escape room for teens this week called “Escape the Bermuda Triangle,” created by Teen and Tech Librarian Hayden Jurius. He chose an escape room to attract teens as he saw they were still popular and more involved compared to virtual escape rooms. “[The escape room] has been well received,” Jurius said. “We’ve had over 30 people come and do it.” Jurius based the premise of the escape room on the mysterious Bermuda Triangle, where various ships, planes, and people have gone missing. The goal of participants was to avoid the same fate after their flight to Puerto Rico makes an emergency landing on a small island. Players had to work together to find clues and solve puzzles to find a way off the island. Jurius is creating more events for teens this summer. He will be hosting a "Things You Should Know" Camp, which will teach teens topics they might not know much about but could be useful, such as some basic cooking, various card games, and more. (Colin Stevenson/The Laconia Daily Sun photos)
