ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laconia, NH

In vote, Planning Board stays clear of Everett-Brunette flap

By MICHAEL MORTENSEN, THE LACONIA DAILY SUN
laconiadailysun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLACONIA — For two months the Planning Board had been holding off on a decision regarding the Paugus-Elm project on Elm Street. They board hoped the developer and an abutter could come to terms over damage one phase of the construction had allegedly caused to the abutter's property. But on Tuesday...

www.laconiadailysun.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMTW

Kittery officials kill proposed $300 million housing development

KITTERY, Maine — The Kittery Town Council and Planning Board voted to alter the zoning of a stretch of land where a $300 million housing development had been proposed, essentially killing the project. The council voted unanimously following a heated public hearing Wednesday night where residents voiced their concerns...
KITTERY, ME
laconiadailysun.com

Franklin welcomes Lakes Region eBikes to downtown

FRANKLIN — The City of Franklin welcomes Lakes Region eBikes to Downtown Franklin. Lakes Region eBikes offers rentals and retail sales of Surface 604 eBikes, parts and accessories. An ebike is a bicycle that has a battery to assist the rider with pedaling and can be ridden by anyone — no special license required.
FRANKLIN, NH
manchesterinklink.com

$20 million 74-unit workforce housing project ready to go forward in Salem

SALEM, NH – NH Real Estate development firm, Elm Grove Companies, of Manchester, will begin development on Depot & Main Apartments, an approved 74-unit LIHTC and Workforce Housing community at 41 Main Street in Salem. Having already served as an experienced LIHTC (Low-Income Housing Tax Credit) property manager, this will be the company’s first venture into the space as a developer.
SALEM, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laconia, NH
Laconia, NH
Government
laconiadailysun.com

Proposed electric-bill credit spurs debate before Executive Council

HOOKSETT — Gov. Chris Sununu got some pushback at Tuesday’s N.H. Executive Council meeting about his plan to give residential ratepayers across New Hampshire a $100 one-time credit on their electric bills. Legislative approval would be needed to tap $60 million from surplus state money to pay for...
HOOKSETT, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Rich Bergeron: A recent experience with jury selection in Belknap County

I recently had the opportunity to observe how Belknap Superior Court conducts the jury selection process. I was "lucky" enough to have my name called twice. The first was a civil case. The judge asks questions that might disqualify you as a juror if you answer yes to any of them. I had to answer a big yes since I personally investigated Attorney Paul Fitzgerald, who represented the plaintiff in the case. I investigated Fitzgerald because former Judge James D. O'Neill III (recently retired) and Fitzgerald are very close friends who grew up living right across the street from each other on Old North Main Street in Laconia. This was a fact they each had an obligation to disclose in every case Fitzgerald and O'Neill worked together. This paper covered the Governor's Island case involving Richard Homsi very closely. Fitzgerald represented Governor's Island against Homsi, and Judge O'Neill filed multiple adverse rulings against Homsi in the case, including a massive judgment against Homsi filed on O'Neill's final day on the bench. When I spoke to Judge Elizabeth Leonard about my jury duty conflict I simply stated, "I personally investigated Paul Fitzgerald for his failure to disclose his personal relationship with Judge O'Neill in a prior case." I then looked to my right where Fitzgerald himself was standing, and he would not make eye contact with me at all. He further made no attempt to deny the allegation. In fact, he was literally speechless, just as he has been in the wake of multiple phone calls to his office inquiring about his friendship with O'Neill. Fitzgerald and O'Neill appear to be "untouchable" in the local justice system. I have alerted all the appropriate authorities of their collusion, but I am aware of no action being taken to hold either accountable.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Claremont youth drop-in center is a model for Laconia

CLAREMONT — In a world dimmed by dead ends and dying hope, the Claremont Learning Partnership shines like a beacon. The only hint of what waits in a clapboard building at the corner of Main Street and Elm is an outdoor deck brimming with toys and giggles, where at-risk little ones play.
CLAREMONT, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everett Brunette#The Planning Board
laconiadailysun.com

State, federal officials looking into ‘inadvertent activation’ of Seabrook emergency sirens

SEABROOK — State Department of Safety officials and representatives of the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management are continuing their investigation into Tuesday’s inadvertent activation of a handful of sirens connected to the NextEra Energy Seabrook Station’s emergency notification system, officials said Wednesday. Upon initial review,...
SEABROOK, NH
laconiadailysun.com

An idyllic lifestyle — Island living on Lake Winnipesaukee

I've recently updated everyone on the real estate activity for residential, commercial, and waterfront homes here in the Lakes Region. I guess I skipped a beat… just a little offshore of Lake Winnipesaukee's 72 square miles of water area is 258 unique islands. Six of the islands are connected to the mainland by bridges, including Governors Island, Lon Island, Black Cat Island, Christmas Island, Oak Island, and Worcester Island. The reaming 252 come in all shapes and sizes.
REAL ESTATE
laconiadailysun.com

New Hampshire faces new lawsuit over school funding

(The Center Square) – A group of New Hampshire taxpayers is suing the state over its school funding formula, claiming it has created inequities by forcing some communities to increase local property taxes to supplement the lack of state funding. The lawsuit, filed in Grafton County Superior Court by...
GRAFTON COUNTY, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Program on Cyanobacteria set for July 20th

MEREDITH — A free program on Cyanobacteria will be held at the Meredith Community Center, 1 Circle Drive on Wednesday, July 20, beginning at 7 p.m. This event is sponsored by the Lake Winnipesaukee Association, the Waukewan Watershed Advisory Committee and the Windy Waters Conservancy. The program is open to the public and all are encouraged to come learn more about this critically important topic. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for light refreshments. There is plenty of parking and the Community Center is handicap accessible.
MEREDITH, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
laconiadailysun.com

Gilford Public Library engages teens with escape room

Gilford Public Library hosted an escape room for teens this week called “Escape the Bermuda Triangle,” created by Teen and Tech Librarian Hayden Jurius. He chose an escape room to attract teens as he saw they were still popular and more involved compared to virtual escape rooms. “[The escape room] has been well received,” Jurius said. “We’ve had over 30 people come and do it.” Jurius based the premise of the escape room on the mysterious Bermuda Triangle, where various ships, planes, and people have gone missing. The goal of participants was to avoid the same fate after their flight to Puerto Rico makes an emergency landing on a small island. Players had to work together to find clues and solve puzzles to find a way off the island. Jurius is creating more events for teens this summer. He will be hosting a "Things You Should Know" Camp, which will teach teens topics they might not know much about but could be useful, such as some basic cooking, various card games, and more. (Colin Stevenson/The Laconia Daily Sun photos)
GILFORD, NH
WMUR.com

Graffiti spray-painted on arch outside State House in Concord

CONCORD, N.H. — Police in Concord are investigating after someone vandalized the arch in front of the State House. Two number 7s were painted onto the archway facing City Plaza. Concord police said they are investigating whether the numbers symbolize anything. Police are trying to narrow down the timeframe...
CONCORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

In Laconia Schools: Increasing structure, expectations and instructional opportunities

Laconia community, I want to take this opportunity to thank those of you who so actively supported Laconia High School as we returned to our first full year of regular "in school" education. I would also like to humbly thank those who welcomed me back to Sachem Nation as I returned to fill the role of LHS Principal for Mr. Robert Bennett after he lost his battle with cancer. Your support of this school community during that difficult time represents so much of what is right about Laconia.
LACONIA, NH
Seacoast Current

No, the Seabrook Station Sirens Did Not Go Off Again

Sirens activated in Exeter Friday morning did not pertain to the Seabrook Station nuclear plant. The alerts came from Philips Exeter Academy, which is broadcasting the message over a loud speaker as part of a planned drill, according to New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management. The messages were heard beyond campus.
EXETER, NH
nutfieldnews.net

Derry Police Station’s New Name Revealed

Officials of the Town of Derry officially named its Police Department facility the Edward B. Garone Building in a ceremony held on June 29. The plan for the new name was first revealed at a ceremony marking Garone’s 50-years of service earlier in the month and the official unveiling was done by his two children, Michael Garone and Vicky Moran.
DERRY, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy