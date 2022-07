MOORHEAD, Minn. — The first time Elinneus Davis went to Seattle for his official visit to Washington, he’d never been on a plane before.. “I was definitely scared because it was also raining too so I thought the plane was going to slide all over the place but I had someone there to help me through it and to be honest,” Davis said. “It was awesome.”

MOORHEAD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO