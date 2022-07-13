ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broadwater County, MT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Broadwater, Gallatin, Jefferson, Madison by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-13 15:21:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-13 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cascade, Chouteau, Judith Basin, Meagher, Pondera, Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 12:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-15 13:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cascade; Chouteau; Judith Basin; Meagher; Pondera; Teton The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Pondera County in north central Montana North central Meagher County in central Montana Northwestern Judith Basin County in central Montana Eastern Teton County in north central Montana Chouteau County in north central Montana Cascade County in central Montana * Until 115 PM MDT. * At 1213 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Choteau to 14 miles north of White Sulphur Springs, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Great Falls, Conrad, Choteau, Fort Benton, Stanford, Fairfield, Belt, Dutton, Geraldine, Fort Shaw, Brady, The Knees, Highwood, Black Eagle, Geyser, Fort Shaw, Power, Carter, Neihart and Floweree. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Blaine, Broadwater, Cascade, Chouteau, Fergus, Gallatin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 14:25:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-13 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Blaine; Broadwater; Cascade; Chouteau; Fergus; Gallatin; Golden Valley; Hill; Jefferson; Judith Basin; Madison; Meagher; Park; Sweet Grass; Wheatland SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 467 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BLAINE BROADWATER CASCADE CHOUTEAU FERGUS GALLATIN GOLDEN VALLEY HILL JEFFERSON JUDITH BASIN MADISON MEAGHER PARK SWEET GRASS WHEATLAND
BLAINE COUNTY, MT
KBZK News

Two vehicle crash fatalities reported in Jefferson County

CARDWELL - Two people were killed in two separate vehicle crashes in Jefferson County on Tuesday. A 27-year-old Anaconda woman was killed on July 12, 2022, at approximately 3:55 pm on I-90 when the vehicle she was driving veered off the left side of the roadway. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the woman overcorrected and the vehicle rolled multiple times. She was ejected and sustained fatal injuries. Investigators say it is unknown if the woman was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Drugs are suspected in the crash.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Is This The Best Outdoor Dining Experience in Montana?

When you go out for a delicious meal, sometimes having dinner outside can add to the atmosphere. Lovefood made a list of the Best Restaurant for Outdoor Dining in Every State, and the spot in Montana is down the road from Bozeman. Outdoor dining can make the ambiance of the meal even more stellar. So what is the best outdoor dining in Montana?
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Will the Passenger Train Through Bozeman Become a Reality?

This transportation proposal is closer to becoming a reality, which has many locals excited for the future. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work gaining support to bring back the southern Amtrak route through cities like Billings, Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula. This track will let you ride the train to Chicago, Denver, Salt Lake City, Seattle, and Portland. Multiple counties, cities, and government officials from Montana have lended support to this initiative, and there has recently been another major endorsement.
BOZEMAN, MT
KTVH

Hazardous algal blooms identified in two Montana waterways

HELENA — Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued two caution advisories for harmful algal blooms in the state. One of the warnings is for the Duck Creek Campground along Canyon Ferry lake this location has been confirmed to have harmful toxins. "They are an overgrowth of a certain...
HELENA, MT
KBZK News

UPDATE: Boys missing in Belgrade found safe

BELGRADE — Irvin and Jesse Newell have been found safe, according to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office. No further details were available. We will update you if we get more information. (Updated at 7:05 p.m. MDT, 07/12/2022, with new information from the Sheriff's Office) BELGRADE — The Gallatin County...
BELGRADE, MT
Daily Montanan

New DPHHS survey shows problems at healthcare facilities span beyond Montana State Hospital

A new survey released by the Department of Public Health and Human Services shows the state’s psychiatric hospital is not the only state-run health facility dealing with staff, culture and management challenges. While the Montana State Hospital in Warm Springs has been in the news for its failure to prevent patient deaths, resulting in a […] The post New DPHHS survey shows problems at healthcare facilities span beyond Montana State Hospital appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Montana’s Oldest Bar Contains a Beautiful Slice of the Old West

If you're ever out in Southwestern Montana this summer, you may find yourself in Virginia City. The first capital of Montana is still bustling today as a tourist destination that gives them a slice of Western life. One of the best destinations in Virginia City is the oldest bar in Montana. You'll be transported to the Old West as soon as you walk through their doors.
MONTANA STATE
travelnowsmart.com

Things to Consider When Booking a Hotel Near Chico Hot Springs

If you are looking for a vacation spot that is close to nature, you should visit the Chico Hot Springs. Located in Pray, Montana, these natural hot springs were first developed as a vacation resort in the 1900s. In order to ensure that you have an enjoyable experience, you should book a hotel near the springs before you arrive. Listed below are some things to consider when choosing a hotel near Chico Hot Springs.
PRAY, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Seven Empty Buildings and Spaces in the Bozeman Area

Folks might think space in Bozeman is dwindling, but there are still several spaces in the city that are in prime positions to either be developed or moved into these spots. Many folks think that Bozeman is growing too fast, but you might not realize some open spaces and buildings are ready for something new to come in and flourish.
BOZEMAN, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

5 Unbiased Reasons Why Bozeman Is Better Than Missoula.

Here in Montana, there are a few premier places to live. Two of those are Bozeman and Missoula. Of course, these two cities have a long history of rivalry, especially when it comes to sports. I mean, there is nothing bigger in Montana than Cat/Griz, right?. Having said that, which...
BOZEMAN, MT
KBZK News

Sweet Pea Festival cancels annual Bite of Bozeman

BOZEMAN — An annual Bozeman mainstay won't make its appearance this year at the Sweet Pea Festival of the Arts. The organization announced the Bite of Bozeman is going on hiatus this year. According to a press release, several reasons have contributed to the Festival’s decision, chief among them...
BOZEMAN, MT
KBZK News

USPS on Baxter Lane facing backlash due to missing and late packages

Bozeman Resident Mike Connell is just another person frustrated with the USPS on Baxter Lane. “For the last three days, no mail—period. So, it’s really frustrating and I know the old excuse, we don’t have enough help,” says Connell. “My mail has been very sporadic. Sometimes it doesn’t come, or the next morning I’ll find it when I get my newspaper.”
BOZEMAN, MT

