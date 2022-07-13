Special Weather Statement issued for Broome by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 18:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Delaware; Sullivan The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Delaware County in central New York Northwestern Sullivan County in central New York * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 643 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Peabrook, or 16 miles south of Walton, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rockland, Fremont, Jeffersonville, White Sulphur Springs, Stalker, Hazel, Fishs Eddy, Livingston Manor, East Branch and Roscoe. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

DELAWARE COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO