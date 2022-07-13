ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Wausau man facing federal drug, gun charges

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FFLJY_0gef9Ecg00
Trenton L. McCorkle, of Weston

Wausau Pilot & Review

A Wausau man was indicted Wednesday on federal charges in connection with a drug distribution scheme, according to a U.S. Dept. of Justice release.

Trenton McCorkle, 26, faces charges of possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. The indictment alleges that on December 14, 2021, he possessed 50 grams or more of methamphetamine for distribution and a loaded .45 caliber handgun and ammunition.

If convicted, McCorkle faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 5 years and a maximum of 40 years in federal prison on the drug charge. The gun charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years.

The charges against him are the result of an investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Rothschild Police Department, Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force, Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Taylor Kraus is handling the prosecution.

WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

