Bleach is finally returning for its final anime arc later this year after years of fans asking for it to come back, and the producer behind the new anime arc is teasing all of the new animation techniques bringing the Thousand-Year Blood War arc to life. The original anime run for Tite Kubo's original manga series was cut short before it could adapt the final arc from the series properly, but years later fans will finally get their wish of seeing it all in action. This might have been a blessing in disguise, however, as this new anime will feature all the modern day techniques the original anime did not have.

COMICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO