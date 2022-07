Paris Police responded to 103 calls for service and arrested 1 person on July 13, 2022. Paris Police responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 3800 block of Pine Milll Rd at 8:58 P.M. on July 13, 2022. Officers observed that two vehicles had collided head on. A blue Lexus had crossed the center line of the street and caused the accident. The driver of the Lexus, 58-year-old Geneva Jenkins Edwards, of Paris, was found to be intoxicated and placed under arrest. During the investigation, Edwards was found to have at least two prior convictions for driving while intoxicated in the past. This charge was enhanced to a felony. Edwards was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

