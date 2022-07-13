ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Carroll Parish, LA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for East Carroll, West Carroll by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-13 16:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

KNOE TV8

Bastrop man killed in Rapides Parish crash

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A 62-year-old man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Hwy 28 East on Friday morning, July 15, around 3:00 a.m. Louisiana State Police said that Byron Williams, Jr. of Bastrop was driving a 2014 Commercial Freightliner westbound on Hwy 28 East near the Holloway Community. For unknown reasons, Williams, Jr. exited the road and hit a culvert and fence. After he struck the fence, the Freightliner became engulfed in flames.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Bastrop to receive $1 million grant to improve sewer/water infrastructure

Bastrop, La. (KNOE) - Big infrastructure improvements are on the way in Bastrop. The city is receiving a $1 million Louisiana Community Development Block Grant to rehabilitate Bastrop’s water and sewer infrastructure. “It means a lot to the quality of life for the citizens of Bastrop,” Mayor Betty Alford-Olive...
BASTROP, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Body of missing man found

A former Ruston resident who was reported missing from his West Monroe home June 19 has been found dead. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that a body had been found in the wooded area in the 100 block of Kiroli Road in West Monroe Tuesday evening.
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING TEEN: Deputies searching for 13-year-old runaway

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 13-year-old Nicholas Wooten who was last seen leaving his residence on July 11, 2022. According to deputies, Wooten is described as a Black male, standing five feet and seven inches, and weighing 207 pounds. The juvenile has black hair and brown eyes. If […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Allegations of abuse at the Madison Parish Correctional Center

KNOE Friday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Musser Park is open for public use after new trail extension. Deadly ambush in Delhi and 4-year-old shot in Monroe. Updated: 16 hours ago. Someone jumped out of a vehicle and opened fire on 3 people in Delhi and, in an unrelated...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

New retirement homes are coming to West Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - New retirement homes are coming to West Monroe. They’re being built where the former Trenton Street Golf Course was located on 7th Street. The homes will be known as the Trenton Bend Subdivision, and the President of Arco Builders, Steve Hall, says they are about to start the building process.
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

State police looking for suspects after deadly ambush in NELA

DELHI, La. (KNOE) - Investigators with Louisiana State Police have been tapped to investigate a deadly shooting in Richland Parish. It happened on July 13, 2022, and claimed the life of a 22-year-old man. State police say Quattrous Jones and two others were walking on Second Street when someone jumped...
DELHI, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Local promoted on ULM’s coaching staff

Jessica Barber has been promoted to the University of Louisiana at Monroe women’s basketball’s associate head coach. “When you really think about it, it still blows me away a little bit,” Barber said. “When I got into coaching, I just wanted to coach and impact kids’ lives. Moving to the collegiate level, it’s just so surreal. I’m just a kid from Hackley. We’ve only had a few kids from there get to play in college much less coach in college. No matter what job I do, even when I was at Karr, there was so much of Washington Parish watching every move that you make, that you want to make them proud. When it reached social media, it just meant a lot to me that I’ve got my hometown cheering for me. When the conversation happened about the promotion, it didn’t really hit me until it was announced and I read it. I was blown away by the gesture and the trust that someone would have in you to give you that position,” Barber said.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Deadly ambush in Delhi and 4-year-old shot in Monroe

Families fear their loved ones will die in this correctional center. KNOE Friday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. KNOE Friday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Muscatine playground reopens to public. Updated: 23 hours ago. Musser Park is open for public use after new trail extension. Adopt a Pet:...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

New Wossman High School head coach Terence Cahee ready for challenge

Mayor Betty Alford-Olive says the funds will be used to rehabilitate the Unity Street Pump Station. Local anglers finish fourth at the 2022 High School National Championship. How the arts transformed the South Arkansas Community. Updated: 13 hours ago. The South Arkansas Arts Center is working to raise $2 million...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Stray bullet from outdoor robbery hits 4-year-old inside Monroe home

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities say a 4-year-old child was shot inside her home on Wednesday. Police say the child was shot during an armed robbery that was happening outside on Gordon Ave. A 17-year-old male juvenile and 21-year-old Bryant Matthews were arrested in connection with the shooting. The Monroe...
MONROE, LA

