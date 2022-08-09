Meet the Love Island USA season 4 cast

Love Island USA season 4 has officially premiered on Peacock , and this year's cast is in the midst of quite a steamy installment of the series. So who are the contestants?

Outside of the obvious truth that each one of these individuals is gorgeous, it appears this group has some interesting facts about themselves that they’ve opted to share (and we do mean interesting).

For example, among this year’s contestants, there is someone who is proud Justin Bieber once flirted with them, someone else who apparently loves to eat shrimp tails, another person who boasts of having been with more than 200 women and there is an individual on the cast who would have loved to meet the philosopher Socrates. We’re not quite sure what to make of any of this information, so let’s meet the cast.

Timmy Pandolfi

Timmy, Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

Timmy Pandolfi is a personal trainer and real estate agent from New York, New York but is currently living in Los Angeles, California. The number one trait he looks for in a woman is kindness like his mother. He can also play the guitar, and says his favorite food to eat is shrimp (that’s shrimp with the tails on).

Isaiah Campbell

Isaiah, Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

Isaiah Campbell is a waiter from Sioux Falls, South Dakota but is currently living in Delray, Florida. He wants a "family-oriented girl, alpha female," and wants a relationship like that of The Kardashians ’ Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. Isaiah also has a secret passion for cleaning.

Jesse Bray

Jesse, Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

Jesse Bray is a courier from Springfield, Ohio but is currently living in Houston, Texas. He brags about drinking 3-4 gallons of milk a week. His celebrity crush is Bel-Air ’s Karrueche Tran. Jesse also would have liked to meet the philosopher Socrates, and boasts of being able to put both his legs behind his head.

Felipe Gomes

Felipe, Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

Eliminated

Felipe Gomes is a model from São Paulo, Brazil but is currently living in Dubai. He’s spent the last seven years traveling around the world and has lived in more than 10 countries. Felipe is confident that he’s a "great lover" and claims to have been with over 200 women. He also loves living life in a Speedo.

Andy Voyen

Andy, Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

Eliminated

Andy Voyen is a realtor both from and currently residing in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He loves fishing, tubing and skiing. His celebrity crush is The Suicide Squad ’s Margot Robbie. He’s currently only looking for confident, independent and trustworthy women, and while he’s usually drawn to blondes he suspects he’ll end up with a brunette.

Tyler Radziszewski

Tyler, Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Casey Durkin/Peacock)

Eliminated

Tyler Radziszewski is both from and currently lives in Ohio. His profession at the moment is a student as he is actively pursuing a Ph.D. in Occupational Therapy- Doctorate from The George Washington University School of Medicine & Health Sciences. Besides having amazingly long hair and being into fitness, he's a family man and former college football player.

Chazz Bryant

Chazz, Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

Chazz Bryant is a college athlete from Clifton, New Jersey majoring in business management. He's currently a member of the Franklin Pierce University football team, playing safety. In a rarity on the show, he enters the competition with his older sister Bria.

Bryce Fins

(Image credit: Peacock)

Eliminated

Bryce Fins is a resident of Los Angeles, California that appears to be into film, fitness and finance. As he puts it, “I’m an Italian stallion ready to take on the Villa.” He is committed to finding a connection with someone and isn’t beholden to the theoretical "Bro Code."

Jeff Christian Jr.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Jeff Chrisitan Jr. is from Cincinnati, Ohio, and a former college football player. He claims to be committed to finding his one and only. He is incredibly confident and warns “the guys should be intimidated by me because I’m coming to take their girl.”

Jared Hassim

Jared, Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

Jared Hassim is a dog park attendant from Los Angeles, California. He loves to paint and draw, and the first language he learned growing up was French. While he's never been in a serious relationship, he boasts of having had a few foursomes in a matter of a couple of weeks.

Deborah Chubb

Deb, Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

Deborah Chubb is a personal assistant from Dallas, Texas but is currently living in Redondo Beach, California. In a twist, she usually is attracted to a person with more red flags but is open to changing that in the future. She says Justin Bieber once flirted with her on an elevator. Deborah also admits to being single for five years but is ready to get back into the dating game.

Zeta Morrison

Zeta, Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

Zeta Morrison is a babysitter/model/author from Suri, England but currently lives in Los Angeles, California. Although she usually goes for someone’s personality, she wants to match with a person she is sexually attracted to. Her celebrity crush is Thor: Love and Thunder ’s Idris Elba. Zeta admits to talking out loud to herself and is currently working on an autobiography.

Courtney Boerner

Courtney, Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

Courtney Boerner is a stylist from Winter Park, Florida but is currently living in Los Angeles, California. Her pet peeve is bad breath. She has a few celebrity crushes which include Keanu Reeves, Michael B. Jordan, Will Smith and James Franco. Courtney admittedly has had 19 plastic surgeries, loves a great personality and has dated both men and women.

Sydney Paight

Sydney, Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

Sydney Paight is an operations manager from Houston, Texas but is currently living in Los Angeles, California. Her celebrity crush is Too Hot to Handle ’s Harry Jowsey. Interesting enough, Paris Hilton is her biggest idol. Lastly, she thinks her biggest assets are her smile and chest, and aspires to be a trophy wife.

Sereniti Springs

Sereniti, Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

Eliminated

Sereniti Springs is a bartender from Clovis, California but is currently living in New Orleans, Louisiana. She is obsessed with nice teeth and has even stated "Steve Harvey come bite me." Her celebrity crush is Grey’s Anatomy ’s Alex Landi. Sereniti is also a professed crier and is a cowgirl at heart.

Valerie Bragg

Valerie, Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

Eliminated

Valerie Bragg is a nutritional consultant from Costa Rica but currently lives in Florida. She claims she once made out with Outer Banks star Chase Stokes. Growing up, she was quite the athlete having played soccer, basketball and football. She's not a fan of people who give backhanded compliments, can't say sorry when they are wrong or are slow walkers.

Mady McLanahan

Mady, Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

Eliminated

Mady McLanahan is a social media marketing manager from Texas but currently lives in Oklahoma. While she likes entertaining her 41,000 followers on TikTok, she loves to shop. A green flag in a guy for her is humility, and her last serious relationship was about six years ago.

Bria Bryant

Bria, Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

Eliminated

Bria Bryant is a fashion stylist assistant from Clifton, New Jersey. She has her BA in telecommunications from Penn State University and her Masters in communication and media studies from Rutgers University. Bria also makes up the other half of the sibling duo on the show (her younger brother is Chazz).

Nadjha Day

Nadjha, Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

Nadjha Day is a college student from Barranquilla, Colombia that currently lives in Jefferson, Georgia. Her biggest pet peeve in a guy is bad hygiene, and admits to once having relations in an Old Navy fitting room.

Kat Gibson

Kat, Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

Kat Gibson is a content creator from Manassas, Virginia. Although she once ice skated professionally, she now gets paid to share videos of her eating to provide comfort to those who eat alone.

Casa Amor contestants

After a few weeks on the air, the time has finally come for the Love Island USA Casa Amor twist. For those not familiar with what that means, essentially the core cast members are split into boy villas and girl villas. While the contestants are still technically coupled with their respective partner, 6 new guys and 6 new ladies are brought into the competition to see if they can tempt anyone into leaving the person they are currently paired with. Oh, and we can't forget, these 12 new islanders have a few days to shake things up and steal someone's mate.

This twist has already got some fans worried about Isaiah and Sydney and Timmy and Zeta.

Without further delay, here are your Casa Amor contestants.

Phoebe Siegel, Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

Phoebe is a college student from Bedford Hills, New York. Her celebrity crush is Ed Westwick for his character, Chuck Bass from Gossip Girl

Jordan Morello, Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

Jordan is a personal trainer from Plantation, Florida. His celebrity crush is Jessica Biel.

Gabriella Kiszk, Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

Gabriella is a pharmaceutical sales rep from Westwood, New Jersey. Her celebrity crush is Jacob Elordi.

Tre Watson, Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

Tre is a youth football coach from Corona, California. His celebrity crush is Sommer Ray.

Avery Grooms, Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

Avery is a restaurant host from Fresno, California. Her celebrity crush is Ross Lynch.

Nic Birchall, Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

Nic is a real estate agent from Caracas, Venezuela. His celebrity crush is Megan Fox.

Tigerlily Cooley, Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

TIgerlily is from Seattle, Washington and is the CEO of Tenth House Agency. Her celebrity crush is Maluma and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Sam Kornse. Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

Sam is a sales rep from Phillipsburg, New Jersey.

Chanse Corbi, Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

Chanse is a med student from Los Angeles, California. Her celebrity crush is Ian Somerhalder.

Chad Robinson, Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

Chad is a personal trainer/bartender from Clarkson, Michigan. His celebrity crush is Sydney Sweeney.

Gabriella "Bella" Barbaro, Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

Gabriella is a client specialist fron Long Island, New York. Her celebrity crush is Harry Styles.

Kyle Fraser, Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

Kyle is a full-time wedding model from Buffalo, New York. His celebrity crush is Emily Bett Rickards.

Current Love Island USA season 4 couples

Zeta and Timmy cozied up to one another in Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

With all of the recoupling and couple swaps that happen on this show, we thought it would be useful to keep a current list of the pairings. As of August 8, the Love Island USA season 4 couples are as follows:

Deb and Jesse

Zeta and Timmy

Kat and Chazz

Courtney (Single)

Sydney and Isaiah

Jared (Single)

Nadjha and Jeff

