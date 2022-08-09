ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet the Love Island USA season 4 cast

By Terrell Smith
 1 day ago

Love Island USA season 4 has officially premiered on Peacock , and this year's cast is in the midst of quite a steamy installment of the series. So who are the contestants?

Outside of the obvious truth that each one of these individuals is gorgeous, it appears this group has some interesting facts about themselves that they’ve opted to share (and we do mean interesting).

For example, among this year’s contestants, there is someone who is proud Justin Bieber once flirted with them, someone else who apparently loves to eat shrimp tails, another person who boasts of having been with more than 200 women and there is an individual on the cast who would have loved to meet the philosopher Socrates. We’re not quite sure what to make of any of this information, so let’s meet the cast.

Don’t forget new episodes of Love Island USA season 4 air Tuesday - Sunday at 9 pm ET/ 6 pm PT on Peacock.

Timmy Pandolfi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TkPQ3_0gef8vAm00

Timmy, Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

Timmy Pandolfi is a personal trainer and real estate agent from New York, New York but is currently living in Los Angeles, California. The number one trait he looks for in a woman is kindness like his mother. He can also play the guitar, and says his favorite food to eat is shrimp (that’s shrimp with the tails on).

Isaiah Campbell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c0dnu_0gef8vAm00

Isaiah, Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

Isaiah Campbell is a waiter from Sioux Falls, South Dakota but is currently living in Delray, Florida. He wants a "family-oriented girl, alpha female," and wants a relationship like that of The Kardashians ’ Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. Isaiah also has a secret passion for cleaning.

Jesse Bray

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BM0r3_0gef8vAm00

Jesse, Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

Jesse Bray is a courier from Springfield, Ohio but is currently living in Houston, Texas. He brags about drinking 3-4 gallons of milk a week. His celebrity crush is Bel-Air ’s Karrueche Tran. Jesse also would have liked to meet the philosopher Socrates, and boasts of being able to put both his legs behind his head.

Felipe Gomes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dBjbl_0gef8vAm00

Felipe, Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

Eliminated
Felipe Gomes is a model from São Paulo, Brazil but is currently living in Dubai. He’s spent the last seven years traveling around the world and has lived in more than 10 countries. Felipe is confident that he’s a "great lover" and claims to have been with over 200 women. He also loves living life in a Speedo.

Andy Voyen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PS85y_0gef8vAm00

Andy, Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

Eliminated
Andy Voyen is a realtor both from and currently residing in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He loves fishing, tubing and skiing. His celebrity crush is The Suicide Squad ’s Margot Robbie. He’s currently only looking for confident, independent and trustworthy women, and while he’s usually drawn to blondes he suspects he’ll end up with a brunette.

Tyler Radziszewski

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yAmQX_0gef8vAm00

Tyler, Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Casey Durkin/Peacock)

Eliminated
Tyler Radziszewski is both from and currently lives in Ohio. His profession at the moment is a student as he is actively pursuing a Ph.D. in Occupational Therapy- Doctorate from The George Washington University School of Medicine & Health Sciences. Besides having amazingly long hair and being into fitness, he's a family man and former college football player.

Chazz Bryant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1owtid_0gef8vAm00

Chazz, Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

Chazz Bryant is a college athlete from Clifton, New Jersey majoring in business management. He's currently a member of the Franklin Pierce University football team, playing safety. In a rarity on the show, he enters the competition with his older sister Bria.

Bryce Fins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i4WpI_0gef8vAm00

(Image credit: Peacock)

Eliminated
Bryce Fins is a resident of Los Angeles, California that appears to be into film, fitness and finance. As he puts it, “I’m an Italian stallion ready to take on the Villa.” He is committed to finding a connection with someone and isn’t beholden to the theoretical "Bro Code."

Jeff Christian Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08O9cG_0gef8vAm00

(Image credit: Peacock)

Jeff Chrisitan Jr. is from Cincinnati, Ohio, and a former college football player. He claims to be committed to finding his one and only. He is incredibly confident and warns “the guys should be intimidated by me because I’m coming to take their girl.”

Jared Hassim

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ItjCw_0gef8vAm00

Jared, Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

Jared Hassim is a dog park attendant from Los Angeles, California. He loves to paint and draw, and the first language he learned growing up was French. While he's never been in a serious relationship, he boasts of having had a few foursomes in a matter of a couple of weeks.

Deborah Chubb

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NHRn5_0gef8vAm00

Deb, Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

Deborah Chubb is a personal assistant from Dallas, Texas but is currently living in Redondo Beach, California. In a twist, she usually is attracted to a person with more red flags but is open to changing that in the future. She says Justin Bieber once flirted with her on an elevator. Deborah also admits to being single for five years but is ready to get back into the dating game.

Zeta Morrison

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3diWSz_0gef8vAm00

Zeta, Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

Zeta Morrison is a babysitter/model/author from Suri, England but currently lives in Los Angeles, California. Although she usually goes for someone’s personality, she wants to match with a person she is sexually attracted to. Her celebrity crush is Thor: Love and Thunder ’s Idris Elba. Zeta admits to talking out loud to herself and is currently working on an autobiography.

Courtney Boerner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CKsPE_0gef8vAm00

Courtney, Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

Courtney Boerner is a stylist from Winter Park, Florida but is currently living in Los Angeles, California. Her pet peeve is bad breath. She has a few celebrity crushes which include Keanu Reeves, Michael B. Jordan, Will Smith and James Franco. Courtney admittedly has had 19 plastic surgeries, loves a great personality and has dated both men and women.

Sydney Paight

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wRmNh_0gef8vAm00

Sydney, Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

Sydney Paight is an operations manager from Houston, Texas but is currently living in Los Angeles, California. Her celebrity crush is Too Hot to Handle ’s Harry Jowsey. Interesting enough, Paris Hilton is her biggest idol. Lastly, she thinks her biggest assets are her smile and chest, and aspires to be a trophy wife.

Sereniti Springs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10fvSu_0gef8vAm00

Sereniti, Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

Eliminated
Sereniti Springs is a bartender from Clovis, California but is currently living in New Orleans, Louisiana. She is obsessed with nice teeth and has even stated "Steve Harvey come bite me." Her celebrity crush is Grey’s Anatomy ’s Alex Landi. Sereniti is also a professed crier and is a cowgirl at heart.

Valerie Bragg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z2gQL_0gef8vAm00

Valerie, Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

Eliminated
Valerie Bragg is a nutritional consultant from Costa Rica but currently lives in Florida. She claims she once made out with Outer Banks star Chase Stokes. Growing up, she was quite the athlete having played soccer, basketball and football. She's not a fan of people who give backhanded compliments, can't say sorry when they are wrong or are slow walkers.

Mady McLanahan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ix8MF_0gef8vAm00

Mady, Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

Eliminated
Mady McLanahan is a social media marketing manager from Texas but currently lives in Oklahoma. While she likes entertaining her 41,000 followers on TikTok, she loves to shop. A green flag in a guy for her is humility, and her last serious relationship was about six years ago.

Bria Bryant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SZGTX_0gef8vAm00

Bria, Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

Eliminated
Bria Bryant is a fashion stylist assistant from Clifton, New Jersey. She has her BA in telecommunications from Penn State University and her Masters in communication and media studies from Rutgers University. Bria also makes up the other half of the sibling duo on the show (her younger brother is Chazz).

Nadjha Day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tnQOJ_0gef8vAm00

Nadjha, Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

Nadjha Day is a college student from Barranquilla, Colombia that currently lives in Jefferson, Georgia. Her biggest pet peeve in a guy is bad hygiene, and admits to once having relations in an Old Navy fitting room.

Kat Gibson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ENd2k_0gef8vAm00

Kat, Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

Kat Gibson is a content creator from Manassas, Virginia. Although she once ice skated professionally, she now gets paid to share videos of her eating to provide comfort to those who eat alone.

By the way, check out the video Peacock released of the original cast.

Casa Amor contestants

After a few weeks on the air, the time has finally come for the Love Island USA Casa Amor twist. For those not familiar with what that means, essentially the core cast members are split into boy villas and girl villas. While the contestants are still technically coupled with their respective partner, 6 new guys and 6 new ladies are brought into the competition to see if they can tempt anyone into leaving the person they are currently paired with. Oh, and we can't forget, these 12 new islanders have a few days to shake things up and steal someone's mate.

This twist has already got some fans worried about Isaiah and Sydney and Timmy and Zeta.

See more See more See more

Without further delay, here are your Casa Amor contestants.

Image 1 of 12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H06Ck_0gef8vAm00

Phoebe Siegel, Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

Phoebe is a college student from Bedford Hills, New York. Her celebrity crush is Ed Westwick for his character, Chuck Bass from Gossip Girl

Image 2 of 12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nbEYj_0gef8vAm00

Jordan Morello, Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

Jordan is a personal trainer from Plantation, Florida. His celebrity crush is Jessica Biel.

Image 3 of 12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00lMQm_0gef8vAm00

Gabriella Kiszk, Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

Gabriella is a pharmaceutical sales rep from Westwood, New Jersey. Her celebrity crush is Jacob Elordi.

Image 4 of 12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MAHTP_0gef8vAm00

Tre Watson, Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

Tre is a youth football coach from Corona, California. His celebrity crush is Sommer Ray.

Image 5 of 12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vlc7B_0gef8vAm00

Avery Grooms, Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

Avery is a restaurant host from Fresno, California. Her celebrity crush is Ross Lynch.

Image 6 of 12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15l9kb_0gef8vAm00

Nic Birchall, Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

Nic is a real estate agent from Caracas, Venezuela. His celebrity crush is Megan Fox.

Image 7 of 12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yQK4Z_0gef8vAm00

Tigerlily Cooley, Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

TIgerlily is from Seattle, Washington and is the CEO of Tenth House Agency. Her celebrity crush is Maluma and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Image 8 of 12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PVw26_0gef8vAm00

Sam Kornse. Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

Sam is a sales rep from Phillipsburg, New Jersey.

Image 9 of 12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AD0Eu_0gef8vAm00

Chanse Corbi, Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

Chanse is a med student from Los Angeles, California. Her celebrity crush is Ian Somerhalder.

Image 10 of 12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=145bHP_0gef8vAm00

Chad Robinson, Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

Chad is a personal trainer/bartender from Clarkson, Michigan. His celebrity crush is Sydney Sweeney.

Image 11 of 12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AWIlA_0gef8vAm00

Gabriella "Bella" Barbaro, Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

Gabriella is a client specialist fron Long Island, New York. Her celebrity crush is Harry Styles.

Image 12 of 12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zLHei_0gef8vAm00

Kyle Fraser, Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

Kyle is a full-time wedding model from Buffalo, New York. His celebrity crush is Emily Bett Rickards.

Current Love Island USA season 4 couples

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeLyy_0gef8vAm00

Zeta and Timmy cozied up to one another in Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

With all of the recoupling and couple swaps that happen on this show, we thought it would be useful to keep a current list of the pairings. As of August 8, the Love Island USA season 4 couples are as follows:

  • Deb and Jesse
  • Zeta and Timmy
  • Kat and Chazz
  • Courtney (Single)
  • Sydney and Isaiah
  • Jared (Single)
  • Nadjha and Jeff

