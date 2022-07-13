ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ice Cream

Chef Nate Winters: ‘Butter makes everything better’

By Rita Lebleu
Lake Charles American Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was time spent in the professional kitchen working for great chefs that drove Chef Nate Winters to go for classroom credentials. Now the Lake Charles native is flexing his creativity and craft as executive chef at Tin Lizard Bar & Grill, the newest restaurant to open at Delta Downs Racetrack...

Lake Charles American Press

Cajun Music & Food Festival returns this weekend

The Cajun Music & Food Festival returns to Lake Charles this weekend, celebrating Cajun culture with live music, food and auctions at Burton Coliseum. Doors will open at 8 a.m. on Saturday, followed by live music at 9 a.m. by Ellis Vanicor and the Laccasine Playboys. The celebratory sounds won’t stop there as the festival will also feature Aaron Istre & Under The Influence, 4 Horses, Donny Broussard & The Louisiana Stars, Cajun Strong and Leroy Thomas & The Zydeco Roadrunners.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Calcasieu students win big at Shreveport film festival

Students from Calcasieu Parish won big at the recent Film Prize Jr. Film contest and festival in Shreveport. The students won the Shane Brown Memorial Founder’s Circle Award for the “Best Stop-Motion/Animation” short film. These students are from Sulphur and Vinton high schools, and were encouraged to...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
SPORTS RADIO ESPN 1420

The Waterpark That Never Opened – Pirates Cove In Iowa

We get visitors from all over the country in SWLA. They are either passing through, visiting family, or on a business trip. Many come for the casino resorts and their many amenities. For that matter, the locals enjoy them as well for their award winning restaurants, various shows, and of course gambling. Local residents, myself included, bring their kids to the pools to help beat the heat.
IOWA STATE
Lake Charles American Press

Ranyel Trent: Teaching not for the faint of heart

Ranyel Trent has flourished as an educator since leaving her career as a paralegal. “All my life I dreamed of becoming a lawyer. I was working as a paralegal at the top firm in Texas for hormone therapy litigation. My mother, who is also a teacher, was my babysitter. One summer, after working 12-hour shifts, she strongly told me that she was not my personal babysitter and that I needed a job that was conducive to having children,” she recalled. “She then went on to tell me that she had already lined up a few interviews for teaching positions in the area.”
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KPLC TV

Top football prospect from Lake Charles announces college decision

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Curley Reed, the four-star Class of 2023 recruit from Lake Charles College Prep announced on Twitter Thursday that he would be attending The University of Washington. Reed is the 20th ranked cornerback nationally, the 11th ranked recruit overall from Louisiana, and the second ranked cornerback from the state of Louisiana as well.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Eurlin “E.L.“ Layne Jarrell

Eurlin Layne Jarrell (E.L.) peacefully passed away after a long battle with dementia on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at his residence. He was born on April 30, 1933, in Evans, La. After High School, he was drafted in the U.S. Army and served during the Korean War. After the war, he worked for Cities Services (CITGO) for 38 years. His career at CITGO included several positions such as Process Unit Operator, Trainee Electrician, First-Class Electrician and Temporary Supervisor. He also planned and scheduled turnaround maintenance. In 1983, he passed the Block Master Electrician test for the City of Lake Charles, La. After retirement from CITGO, E.L. decided he wanted to share his electrical knowledge, so he became an instructor at Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) and worked there until 2012.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Daily chance of showers in next week’s forecast

An upper-level ridging expanding eastward across the region will reduce rain chances over the weekend, while also increasing afternoon highs. The National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office said slightly better rain chances are expected to return on Monday, with a daily chance of showers and thunderstorms expected through the end of the week.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Kayla Hanks Purkel

Kayla Hanks Purkel, age 37, was born June 13, 1985, and passed away July 12, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Anthony “Tony” Purkel; mother, Tammy Perkins; dad, Carl “Spud” Perkins; father, Kylan Hanks; son, Eli Purkel; stepsons, Hunter and Grayson Purkel; sisters, Tina and Lisa Perkins; paternal grandparent, Linda Hopper; along with a host of aunts and uncles; and her childhood friend, Marlena Carlin.
DEQUINCY, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Sulphur community activist Randy Hebert honored

Sulphur Mayor Mike Danahay proclaimed Tuesday “Randy Hebert Day” in honor of the longtime community activist. “In every community across the United States, you can find those who care enough about their city that they feel compelled to thrust themselves into the democratic process,” Danahay said. “This person does not do it for his own gain but instead works for the betterment of the community by becoming involved in issues that affect all citizens. Randy Hebert makes the City of Sulphur a better place to live.”
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Power companies restore power following overnight storm

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Power companies are still tracking a few customers that are without power this morning, July 14, 2022. Most of the remaining outages are in Beauregard Parish. Beauregard Electric Company is tracking the following outages:. Beauregard Parish - 32 Vernon Parish - 45.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

School supplies for many Calcasieu public students covered

The Calcasieu Parish School Board will once again be providing basic school supplies for students during the upcoming school year. This is the second school year the board has provided supplies for all pre-K through eighth-grade students; DeWanna’s Closet provided all elementary school students with supplies three years ago.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

When is your child’s first day of school

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The 2022 - 2023 school year is fast approaching. Here is a list of when students across SWLA will be returning to school. Our Lady Immaculate in Jennings will have a staggered first-day schedule. Girls Grades 1-8: August 10. Boys Grades 1-8: August 11. PK3,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Jul 12, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 12, 2022. Melinda Gail Blakely, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia. Darrell Anthony Ryans II, 41, Lake Charles: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

