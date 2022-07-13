ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm Lake man receives sentence after allegedly setting fire to basement

By Ariel Pokett
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago
Storm Lake, Iowa (KCAU) — An Iowa man who allegedly tried to set fire to a basement received a suspended prison sentence.

According to a release from the Buena Vista County Attorney’s Office, Bounta Phanthavong, 37, of Storm Lake was sentenced to prison on charges of second-degree arson.

The release stated that Phanthavong pleaded guilty, and during sentencing, the Attorney’s Office pushed for an incarceration sentence due to circumstances surrounding the incident, Phanthavong’s criminal history, and because he is unable to resist substance abuse.

According to court documents, the Storm Lake Police were called out to a residence on November 19, 2021, after they received a complaint of a man that was “out of control.”

The documents stated that Phanthavong had allegedly intentionally set a fire in the basement of a residence while there were other people present at the time of the fire.

Phanthavong was sentenced to a 10-year suspended prison sentence and placed on probation with the Iowa Department of Corrections for three years. The release stated that if it is determined that it is necessary, he will have to be placed in a residential treatment facility with the Iowa Department of Corrections.

KCAU 9 News

