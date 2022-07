Traffic Accident H22-3024 Time: 1:33PM Location: S 3rd Ave/W Washington St Unit 1: 2019 Ford F150 driven by Matthew Starr(32)(M) of Milford Unit 2: 2016 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Madeline R Applegate(16)(F) of Danville Details: Unit 1 was traveling Northbound on S 3rd Ave pulled into the intersection and struck the driver side of Unit 2 after saying he did not see them .No injuries were reported all vehicles had current insurance and no citations were issued.

HOOPESTON, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO