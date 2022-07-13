ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, AL

Alabama woman attacked by pack of dogs dies after months in hospital

By Jess Grotjahn
 2 days ago

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WHNT) — A Franklin County woman has died at the hospital after being attacked by several dogs in April.

Michelle Sheeks was on an early morning walk near her home on April 28 when her husband said she was attacked by a pack of dogs.

“Unfortunately she never got the chance to leave that hospital,” Michelle’s husband, Wesley told News 19.

Michelle passed at the University of Mississippi Medical Center due to complications from her injuries just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The same dogs are also accused of killing Jacqueline Summer Beard , an Alabama Department of Public Health worker that tried to follow up after that incident.

The dogs’ owner, Brandy Lee Dowdy, 39, was arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with Beard’s death. She will also face penalties under Emily’s Law, which was signed by Gov. Kay Ivey in March 2018.

Michelle filed a civil lawsuit against Dowdy and property owner Billy Joe Crumpton in June. Court records say that neither Dowdy nor Crumpton took reasonable steps to restrain the dogs or any other “reasonable” action that would have prevented the attacks. Read the full civil complaint here .

Criminal charges against Dowdy in connection with Michelle’s death have not been announced at this time.

Her services will be held at Deaton Funeral Home in Red Bay.

