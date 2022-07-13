ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Berkeley High student, 15, charged with sexually assaulting another student, police say

By Amy Graff
SFGate
SFGate
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Berkeley police said a 15-year-old student was charged with sexually assaulting another student at the...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastcountytoday.net

Woman Arrested in Oakley For Illicit Behavior With Juveniles

In March 2022, the Oakley Police Department received a report involving lewd and lascivious acts between an adult female and a juvenile male victim. The suspect was identified as Jennifer Decarlo, a 34-year-old female and Oakley resident. Oakley Police detectives immediately began investigating the allegations. Several interviews and search warrants...
OAKLEY, CA
SFGate

San Francisco police arrest man with $200K in stolen goods

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco police have seized more than $200,000 in stolen retail goods from a home and arrested a man who they said made $500,000 annually selling stolen over-the-counter medication, personal care products and other items online. Investigators found the stolen goods Wednesday after receiving information...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

1 killed at shopping center; shooter at-large

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Police are on the scene of a shooting at The Plant shopping center in San Jose, police stated, where one adult male victim was killed. The shooting was reported at 6 a.m. Friday. Most, if not all the businesses in the center, were closed at the time. The shooting was in […]
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

6 arrested in beating death outside Bay Area laundromat

HAYWARD (BCN) Two more suspects were arrested this month in connection with the gang-related beating death last year of a 25-year-old man outside a Hayward laundromat, police said Wednesday. A total of six men are now in custody, suspected in the October death of Hayward resident Yeison Yonatan Toroc, authorities...
HAYWARD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkeley, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Berkeley, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
pajaronian.com

Police nab suspected purse snatcher

WATSONVILLE—Thanks to an alert citizen, a suspect is now in custody less than 24 hours after he reportedly snatched a woman’s purse. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to a reported robbery on the 100 block of Seacliff Drive around 4:15pm Tuesday. The...
WATSONVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#The Berkeley#Sexual Assault#Violent Crime#Berkeley High School
SFGate

A CEO stood trial twice in Calif. slaying. He's now charged again.

In September 1992, Laurie Houts, a 25-year-old computer engineer, was found strangled in her car near her Mountain View, Calif., office. A three-foot nylon rope was still around her chin, mouth and neck, tightened by a square knot, the San Jose Mercury News reported at the time. John Kevin Woodward,...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
SFGate

1 dead in shooting at SF Bay Area shopping center

One man died in a shooting early Friday morning at a San Jose shopping center, officials said. Police received a report of the shooting at the Plant shopping at Monterey Road and Curter Aveneue at 6 a.m., the San Jose Police Department said on Twitter. Most if not all the businesses at the shopping center were closed at the time of the incident, police said.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KION News Channel 5/46

WATCH: Purse snatching in Santa Cruz caught on camera

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE JULY 13, 2022, at 1:21 p.m.- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said they made an arrest related to a purse snatching of an elderly woman on Tuesday. Bryan Palacios Zapien, 20, was found with the same clothing he was wearing in the video and with the stolen belongings, said The post WATCH: Purse snatching in Santa Cruz caught on camera appeared first on KION546.
SFGate

Chp Reporting Traffic Fatality On Eastbound State Highway 24

ORINDA (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Friday night on eastbound State Highway 24 in Orinda. The incident was first reported Friday at 11:07 p.m. on the highway near the Camino Pablo off-ramp, according to the CHP. The CHP is reporting the incident involves a...
ORINDA, CA
KRON4 News

Homicide suspect on the loose in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) – A homeless woman was found suffering from a stab wound in San Jose and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department. The woman was found at the 100 block of South Market Street after officers received a report at 9:34 p.m. of […]
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
18K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy