Nashville, TN

Full Details on WWE SummerSlam Tryouts, First-Time-Ever Fan Viewing Experience

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE’s tryout camp for SummerSlam Weekend in Nashville, Tennessee, has been officially announced. However, today’s announcement from WWE emphasized that the multi-day talent tryout is being held strictly for current and recently graduated college athletes. Last week, it was claimed that WWE had invited some independent wrestlers to the...

Comments / 0

 

