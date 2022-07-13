ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri’s answer to abortion law questions: Don’t ask us

By SUMMER BALLENTINE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The Parson administration’s response to questions from Missouri hospitals, doctors and others about what’s legal under the state’s new abortion ban is to tell people to read the law and otherwise leave it to prosecutors to interpret.

The state health department released a factsheet on the law Wednesday following questions and confusion since the abortion ban kicked in when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last month.

The Missouri law outlaws abortion except in medical emergencies and when necessary to save the life of the mother, but it’s unclear what medical issues qualify under that exemption.

Confusion over the law notably led a large Missouri hospital chain to briefly stop providing emergency contraception known as the morning-after pill over questions about whether it could put doctors at risk of criminal charges for providing the medication, even for sexual assault victims.

The attorney general has said unequivocally that the morning-after pill is legal, but questions remain. Hospitals, doctors and attorneys have said the law is vague and sought direction from Republican Gov. Mike Parson’s administration and Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who is running for U.S. Senate.

Schmitt’s office has not provided further legal guidance on the law.

Parson had said the state health department would provide clarity and review current regulations to ensure they line up with the new law.

The Department of Health and Senior Service’s guidance for the most part directs questioners to read Missouri laws on abortion and otherwise leaves it up to prosecutors to interpret.

“Enforcement of the criminal provisions of state statute are left to local law enforcement agencies, local prosecuting attorneys, and the Missouri Attorney General’s Office for enforcement,” the document states.

A frequently asked question listed on the health department document is whether the agency can “provide legal advice so that medical professionals and patients can know what is and is not legal.”

“No,” the factsheet states. “DHSS is not authorized to provide legal advice to third parties.”

Prosecutors had been relying on the health department to issue guidance.

Darrell Moore, the head of the Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys, said the factsheet helpfully points to definitions of medical emergencies, abortions and what constitutes reasonable medical judgment in Missouri law.

“The truth is that the decision on what constitutes a ‘medical emergency’ and/or ‘reasonable medical judgment’ will be case specific and left to local prosecuting attorneys, the attorney general, judges, and juries,” Moore said in an email. “No one can give advice that will cover every conceivable medical emergency or what constitutes reasonable medical judgment in that medical emergency.”

Moore said he expects prosecutors to consult medical providers when determining whether to file charges.

Missouri Hospital Association spokesman Dave Dillon said in a statement that hospitals are “committed to following the law,” but “the practical challenge is the interpretation of the law — in real time and on the frontlines of care — where clinical judgement matters.”

“The uncertainty of whether that judgement will be second-guessed is the challenge for physicians,” Dillon said. “It is impossible to know in advance whether a prosecutor or member of law enforcement will agree about a clinician determination of risk to the life of the mother.”

Health department spokeswoman Lisa Cox said there’s nothing more the agency can do.

“The department is unable to formulate advisory responses to various situations with distinct fact patterns,” Cox said. “The complexity of each situation is why Missouri law gives that analysis to physicians to utilize ‘reasonable medical judgement.’”

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Indiana doctor's lawyer tells AG to halt false statements

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A lawyer on Friday emailed the Indiana state’s attorney general asking him to stop spreading false or misleading information about an Indianapolis doctor who performed an abortion in June on a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio. Attorney Kathleen DeLaney sent the “cease and desist” letter to Indiana Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita on behalf of obstetrician-gynecologist Caitlin Bernard, who performed a medical abortion on the girl. The letter says Rokita’s statements Wednesday on Fox News “cast Dr. Bernard in a false light and allege misconduct in her profession.” DeLaney said the doctor could file a defamation claim against Rokita if he does not comply. Rokita told Fox that his office was investigating whether Bernard violated medical privacy laws by talking about the victim to the Indianapolis Star, and he said she failed to notify authorities about suspected child abuse. He offered no specific allegations of wrongdoing.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
The Associated Press

Missouri AG says FBI can't audit concealed carry permits

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Attorney General Eric Schmitt said Wednesday that FBI agents will not be allowed to audit concealed carry permits collected by county sheriffs in Missouri. In a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray, Schmitt said he had been told that FBI agents planned to visit several county sheriffs departments in August to audit concealed carry weapons permits. Schmitt, who is a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, said a Missouri law prohibits sharing the confidential lists collected by sheriff departments with federal, state or private entities. He also contended allowing federal agents to access the permit records would violate the Second Amendment. Schmitt said the concealed carry law passed when he was a state senator included the provision that only elected county sheriffs would have access to the permit records because lawmakers “wanted to leave no doubt that the citizens of Missouri have a right to bear arms, and the federal government has no business poking around to find out their identities.”
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

Arrest sought of Colorado clerk in voting tampering case

DENVER (AP) — An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for an indicted Colorado clerk who has become a hero to election conspiracy theorists after she allegedly traveled out of state despite a court order not to do so, according to court documents. But a lawyer for Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters asked the judge to cancel the warrant because he said she was unaware of the order before she traveled to a conference in Las Vegas. The judge earlier revoked bond and issued the warrant for Peters, who is accused of tampering with voting equipment, after District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said in the documents that he had learned she traveled to Nevada for a conference after she sent a letter notarized in Las Vegas on Tuesday. The letter, sent to Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold, requested a recount in her failed primary election bid for the GOP nomination in the state secretary of state’s race.
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Nevada GOP candidate files court challenge of primary loss

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A candidate for Nevada governor who lost the Republican primary in June is contesting the results in a lawsuit. The lawsuit from defeated candidate Joey Gilbert challenges a primary election win by Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo and was filed with state District Court in Carson City, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Saturday.
NEVADA STATE
The Associated Press

After GOP jockeying, Nashville House redraw heads to primary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Republicans spent months setting the stage to try to flip Nashville’s representation in Congress, meticulously redrawing the political boundaries and culling their lineup of candidates. Now, voters are finally getting involved. GOP lawmakers divided the left-leaning city into political districts early this year,...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
Person
Eric Schmitt
The Associated Press

Parroting Trump, GOP primary losers cast doubt on elections

DENVER (AP) — It was no shock that state Rep. Ron Hanks and Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters handily lost their recent Republican primaries in Colorado for U.S. Senate and secretary of state. Hanks was outspent 14-to-1 by his rival. Peters, who was vying to become Colorado’s top elections official, had been indicted on seven felony charges alleging she helped orchestrate a breach of her voting system’s hard drive. But this past week, both candidates formally requested recounts of their primary elections from June 28, suggesting widespread irregularities seen by no one other than their own campaigns and allies. “I have reasons to believe extensive malfeasance occurred in the June 2022 primary,” Peters wrote in her recount request, “and that the apparent outcome of this election does not reflect the will of Colorado voters not only for myself but also for many other America First statewide and local primary candidates.”
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

First 2 cases of monkeypox found in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama public officials said Friday that they’ve identified the state’s first known cases of monkeypox, a disease that has emerged in more than 50 countries and most U.S. states. The Alabama Department of Public Health said in news releases that two cases have been identified. The first was in Mobile County and the second in Jefferson County. Most monkeypox patients experience only fever, body aches, chills and fatigue. People with more serious illness may develop a rash and lesions on the face and hands that can spread to other parts of the body. State health officials said a symptom in the current outbreak is a rash that starts out as flat spots, followed by raised spots, then vesicles that are deep-seated, have a tiny spot in the middle of the vesicle, and may be itchy or painful.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Abortion Issues#Medical Abortion#Legislature#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Columbia#The U S Supreme Court#Republican#U S Senate#The Department Of Hea
The Associated Press

O'Rourke's campaign for Texas governor outraises Abbott

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democrat Beto O’Rourke on Friday reported raising nearly $32 million in his bid for Texas governor during the first half of 2022, more than Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and a haul that puts their race on track to smash spending records in November’s midterm elections. The new figures, released as campaign finance reports were due in Texas, put Abbott in the rare position of finding himself outraised. For nearly a decade, the two-term incumbent has pulled in more money than any governor in U.S. history, a stockpile that has overwhelmed rivals and kept challengers at bay. Abbott has raised more than $30 million since the beginning of the year — a significant total even by his big-money track record, and only slightly less than O’Rourke. Abbott also still holds an advantage with money to spend, reporting more than $46 million in cash on hand as of June 30. But the narrowing gap underlines O’Rourke’s durability as a fundraising powerhouse and how money is pouring into high-profile governor’s races even as inflation and President Joe Biden’s sagging approval creates strong headwinds for Democrats with voters.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Idaho Republicans poised to reject 2020 election results

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Republican Party will consider 31 resolutions at its three-day convention starting Thursday, including one already adopted by Texas Republicans that President Joe Biden isn’t the legitimate leader of the country. The Idaho resolution in the deeply conservative state that Donald Trump won...
IDAHO STATE
The Associated Press

State Rep. Debbie Armstrong resigns from New Mexico House

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Rep. Debbie Armstrong announced Thursday that she will be stepping down from her legislative seat before the end of her term so she can focus on providing care for a family member. The Albuquerque Democrat said her resignation would be effective Friday, meaning the Bernalillo County Commission will have to appoint a replacement until a successor is elected. Armstrong had announced last year that she would not seek reelection, leaving open the Albuquerque district she has represented since 2014. Armstrong has played a key role in legislation aimed at expanding and improving access to health care. That included legislation clearing the way for recreational cannabis use, the repeal of New Mexico’s long-dormant abortion ban and a measure that provided end-of-life options for terminally ill patients. She served as chair of the House Health and Human Services Committee and was a member of the Judiciary Committee.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Senate
The Associated Press

3rd arrest made in alleged Colorado election security breach

DENVER (AP) — The former elections manager for a Colorado clerk indicted on charges of tampering with voting equipment has been arrested on allegations that she was part of the scheme, an official said Wednesday. Sandra Brown, who worked for Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, turned herself in Monday in response to a warrant issued for her arrest on suspicion of conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation and attempting to influence a public servant, said Lt. Henry Stoffel of the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest was first reported by The Daily Sentinel newspaper. Peters and her chief deputy, Belinda...
MESA COUNTY, CO
The Associated Press

Noem declines debate, claims public broadcaster slants left

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem won’t participate in a debate sponsored by South Dakota Public Broadcasting because of what her campaign spokesman called its “extreme leftward swing.” In a break from precedent, the Republican governor has agreed to just one debate with her challenger, Democratic state Rep. Jamie Smith. South Dakota Public Broadcasting said in a statement Friday that it would still proceed with “fair, in-depth candidate debates and interviews,” but place an empty chair where Noem would have sat. Noem, who has also positioned herself for a 2024 White House bid, is following a nationwide trend of candidates — often Republicans — who are abandoning the time-honored tradition of debating their rivals before Election Day. For Noem, the snub was another opportunity to slam a media ecosystem that conservatives find elitist and cast herself in the mold of former President Donald Trump.
ELECTIONS
The Associated Press

Wisconsin governor candidate won't rule out decertification

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor who has Donald Trump’s endorsement won’t rule out attempting to decertify President Joe Biden’s 2020 win in the battleground state, even though GOP legislative leaders and attorneys from both sides have dismissed the idea as impossible and unconstitutional. Tim Michels, co-owner of the state’s largest construction company, Michels Corp, told WKOW-TV on Tuesday that he would “need to see the details” when asked if he would sign a bill to decertify the election results. Michels’ refusal to rule out the idea came days after Trump renewed his call for decertification...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Louisiana man, 26, gets 70 years for 2020 crossbow slaying

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A 26-year-old Louisiana man was been sentenced Thursday to 70 in years in prison for killing a man with a crossbow in 2020. Daniel Ralph Haire had been convicted in May of manslaughter in the death of Rodney Christopher Nordby, 33, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said. Because Judge Chris Victory sentenced him as a habitual offender, Haire could have been sentenced to up to 80 years. Victory said Haire will not be eligible for probation, parole or a suspended sentence. Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release when Haire was arrested that Nordby’s body had been wrapped in two comforters and left in a park, where two teenagers found it on February 29, 2020.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

994K+
Followers
477K+
Post
453M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy