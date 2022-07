AKRON, Ohio — Akron is holding a city-wide day of mourning Wednesday for the death of 25-year-old Jayland Walker. “I know this tragedy has profoundly and deeply impacted the city, but tomorrow’s day is about mourning for Jayland and keeping his family in our thoughts and prayers,” Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan said during his daily press conference Tuesday morning. “But also demonstrating what I think is an abundant amount of compassion and humility across the community for him and his family as they go through this grief and mourning.”

