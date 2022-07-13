Man charged with murder in connection with suspicious NH death

File photo. Authorities are investigating a suspicious death in Winchester, N.H. (Matt Gush/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

WINCHESTER, N.H. — A Winchester man has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of his grandmother’s husband.

Authorities said Wednesday afternoon they were investigating a suspicious death in Winchester, N.H. They have since arrested 26-year-old Keegan Duhaime and charged him with second-degree murder in the death of 72-year-old Timothy Hill.

An autopsy will be conducted on Hill on Thursday.

Police found Hill dead while responding to a welfare check at 484 Scofield Mountain Rd. around 11:30 a.m. Duhaime is the grandson of Hill’s wife and lives at the same address, according to the N.H. Attorney General’s office.

Duhaime is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Cheshire County Superior Court.

