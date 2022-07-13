ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Traverse City’s “Boardman Ottaway Riverfront” Project Shares Details in Public Open House

By Bill Froehlich
9&10 News
9&10 News
 2 days ago

Traverse City leaders are moving forward with plans to redesign public access to the Boardman River.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bDzTb_0gef5yME00

Riverfront improvements are on the agenda for Traverse City’s Downtown Development Authority – and Wednesday they dedicated the day to taking input from the public. They want to hear what residents see as the biggest priorities.

Downtown Development Authority CEO Jean Derenzy says, “We wanted to really embrace the original name when it was Ottaway, and that’s how we are identifying it: is the Boardman Ottaway River.” That’s why it’s called the Boardman Ottaway Riverfront project.

Michael Guthrie is with Inform Studio and is part of the consulting team that set up the open house format where people could view varying proposals for the riverwalk. “The idea is we have six stations that are telling you about six different projects of the whole Boardman Ottaway Riverfront, the downtown riverfront plan.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NX1QC_0gef5yME00

The DDA and the team of consultants are looking at everything from mobility and parking to infrastructure and public seating; from water access and ecology to programming and entertainment. Guthrie says, “When you reprioritize things it gives a ton of opportunity for all kind of programming to simultaneously happen,” he says. “Something doesn’t have to be one or the other, it can be ‘and both’.”

The DDA is staging right along the river, showing off designs and concepts to anyone who wants to stop by. Local business owner George Cochran is one of them. “This is an excellent way to get feedback. I applaud the planning people. I hope a lot of people participate because this is the way you get to a good solution.” Guthrie adds, “The river is important. It’s important in terms of an ecosystem, it’s important in terms of the environment. We want to do what’s right by that. But it can also be a great amenity for the people.”

Laura Solomon of Traverse City also stopped by to check out the proposals. “I just love Traverse City and I care about what it’s going to look like going forward,” she says. “I love the concept in terms of how (they are) seeking out feedback.” And Cochran says, “I want this area to be inviting, aesthetically pleasing. I think this is going to be a major feature for Traverse City.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VZl7s_0gef5yME00

Derenzy is pleased with the turnout, which was already strong within the first hour “To have this opportunity is great and people want their voices to be heard… it tells you the importance of our water to our citizens and the public at large. That people do want to have a voice and an opinion on how can this area that we are standing on, how this place can be better.”

This is the main event and the big opportunity for the community to provide very specific input. From here the DDA will take that input and provide three final concepts to the city for consideration in the fall. Derenzy says, “In September we’ll have those three designs and that will be narrowed down to one. And then the big question is how are we going to implement that? Meaning how are we going to fund that? So we’ve already submitted some applications and grant requests.”

Guthrie knows you can’t please everyone, and there will be elements of the final design that someone doesn’t approve of. “If people are skeptics about it, let’s hear your story, let’s hear your voice. So we can understand the concerns. That’s a big part of what this is about.”

Whenever the Riverfront redesign finally comes to fruition – which still remains to be seen – it will mean major construction and renovation. But even as a business owner who works along the north end of East Front Street – in the area along the Boardman most likely to be affected – George Cochran is okay with that. “It’s going to create havoc for a while. But the long term benefits outweigh the short term havoc by far.”

While this open house is the major opportunity for specific feedback – you can still check out the proposals and offer your input. To see the material from the DDA, Click here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9&10 News

Local Business Raises Thousands for Habitat for Humanity Grand Traverse Region

A local business was flipping burgers and serving brews to raise money for a local nonprofit Thursday afternoon. Etna Supply in Traverse City hosted a burgers and brews event that featured four teams flipping burgers to raise money for Habitat for Humanity Grand Traverse Region. Director of Marketing for Habitat Grand Traverse, Tom Kachadurian, says he’s grateful for Etna Supply’s generosity.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Traverse City, MI
Traverse City, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
9&10 News

Luther Community Hosting Fundraiser for Fire Cleanup

After Tuesday’s fire in Luther that destroyed the Luther Grocery Store and Hardware Store, and damaged the Luther Post Office, the community is coming together to support one of their own. “We’re just working on the clean up,” said Luther Grocery Store owner Scott Long. “I got to wait...
LUTHER, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Solomon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#The Open House#Riverfront#Urban Construction#Inform Studio
9&10 News

Cadillac Festival of the Arts Returns In Person

The Cadillac Festival of the Arts is back in person after a two year hiatus. The Cadillac Arts Council says they’re happy to be back in person after two years of a virtual arts festival. This year, there will be 60-70 arts vendors, food, and live music and dance...
CADILLAC, MI
9&10 News

Tour de TART Returns After Two Year Hiatus

Bicyclists in Traverse City hit the trails Friday for TART Trails 21st annual Tour de TART fundraiser. “We did have to pivot, change things for the past two year. So, this is our first year back as a full event,” TART Trails Event Coordinator, Janna Goethel explains. “Tour de TART really just sets us in a great direction for the rest of the summer. It celebrates all things that we love in Northern Michigan.”
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
9&10 News

MTM On The Road: Up North Busker Fest Comes To East Jordan

Sword-swallowing, fire juggling and acrobatics—just a few things you’ll see at Up North Busker Fest!. Northern Michigan’s favorite street performers, also known as “buskers,” come to East Jordan’s waterfront district this weekend. Juggler Tommy Tropic has made busking his life for over 30 years....
EAST JORDAN, MI
9&10 News

Fife Lake Crisis Residential Home Opens to Help Kids’ Struggling With Mental Health

After months of searching for staff and finalizing details, Fife Lake is home to a new Crisis Residential Home that is now accepting patients. “This is essentially the first in the area like this. That was a challenge,” says Beacon Specialized Living VP of Operations, Roxanne Goldammer. “We have been able to hire some staff that are very excited to help the youth in our area. We’ve been able to train them not only for Beacon’s provider services, which we have adult homes as well as children, but this home mimics a home down in Lansing called Sandhurst.”
FIFE LAKE, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy