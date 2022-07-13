Traverse City’s “Boardman Ottaway Riverfront” Project Shares Details in Public Open House

Traverse City leaders are moving forward with plans to redesign public access to the Boardman River.

Riverfront improvements are on the agenda for Traverse City’s Downtown Development Authority – and Wednesday they dedicated the day to taking input from the public. They want to hear what residents see as the biggest priorities.

Downtown Development Authority CEO Jean Derenzy says, “We wanted to really embrace the original name when it was Ottaway, and that’s how we are identifying it: is the Boardman Ottaway River.” That’s why it’s called the Boardman Ottaway Riverfront project.

Michael Guthrie is with Inform Studio and is part of the consulting team that set up the open house format where people could view varying proposals for the riverwalk. “The idea is we have six stations that are telling you about six different projects of the whole Boardman Ottaway Riverfront, the downtown riverfront plan.”

The DDA and the team of consultants are looking at everything from mobility and parking to infrastructure and public seating; from water access and ecology to programming and entertainment. Guthrie says, “When you reprioritize things it gives a ton of opportunity for all kind of programming to simultaneously happen,” he says. “Something doesn’t have to be one or the other, it can be ‘and both’.”

The DDA is staging right along the river, showing off designs and concepts to anyone who wants to stop by. Local business owner George Cochran is one of them. “This is an excellent way to get feedback. I applaud the planning people. I hope a lot of people participate because this is the way you get to a good solution.” Guthrie adds, “The river is important. It’s important in terms of an ecosystem, it’s important in terms of the environment. We want to do what’s right by that. But it can also be a great amenity for the people.”

Laura Solomon of Traverse City also stopped by to check out the proposals. “I just love Traverse City and I care about what it’s going to look like going forward,” she says. “I love the concept in terms of how (they are) seeking out feedback.” And Cochran says, “I want this area to be inviting, aesthetically pleasing. I think this is going to be a major feature for Traverse City.”

Derenzy is pleased with the turnout, which was already strong within the first hour “To have this opportunity is great and people want their voices to be heard… it tells you the importance of our water to our citizens and the public at large. That people do want to have a voice and an opinion on how can this area that we are standing on, how this place can be better.”

This is the main event and the big opportunity for the community to provide very specific input. From here the DDA will take that input and provide three final concepts to the city for consideration in the fall. Derenzy says, “In September we’ll have those three designs and that will be narrowed down to one. And then the big question is how are we going to implement that? Meaning how are we going to fund that? So we’ve already submitted some applications and grant requests.”

Guthrie knows you can’t please everyone, and there will be elements of the final design that someone doesn’t approve of. “If people are skeptics about it, let’s hear your story, let’s hear your voice. So we can understand the concerns. That’s a big part of what this is about.”

Whenever the Riverfront redesign finally comes to fruition – which still remains to be seen – it will mean major construction and renovation. But even as a business owner who works along the north end of East Front Street – in the area along the Boardman most likely to be affected – George Cochran is okay with that. “It’s going to create havoc for a while. But the long term benefits outweigh the short term havoc by far.”

While this open house is the major opportunity for specific feedback – you can still check out the proposals and offer your input. To see the material from the DDA, Click here.