Klamath County sheriff’s deputy rescues missing 5-year-old boy from the Sprague River near Chiloquin

Klamath County Sheriff’s detectives, deputies, and members of the Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) served a search warrant on a marijuana grow operation near Sprague River, Oregon early Wednesday morning. The property, located on Curry Street, contained multiple illegal cannabis plants in temporarily placed “hoop-style” greenhouses. Illegal cannabis was seized and destroyed on site. Kenneth Wilson was on scene at the time the search warrant was served. He was interviewed and later arrested and lodged at the Klamath County Jail for Unlawful Possession of Marijuana, Unlawful Manufacturing of Marijuana, and Unlawful Use of Ground Water.
