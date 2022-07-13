ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiloquin, OR

Klamath County sheriff’s deputy rescues missing 5-year-old boy from the Sprague River near Chiloquin

By KTVZ news sources
KTVZ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHILOQUIN, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Klamath County sheriff's deputy recently came to the rescue of a 5-year-old boy in the Sprague River, happily concluding a search for the missing child. Sheriff’s deputies, Sheriff’s Search...

ktvz.com

mybasin.com

Man Drowns Kayaking on Rogue River

TRAIL, Ore. – A 49-year-old man visiting from California drowned this afternoon after his inflatable kayak overturned on the Rogue River. He was not wearing a life jacket. His rented an inflatable and kayak rolled in the “Slide Hole” rapid just below the Casey State Park up river from Shady Cove. Fellow rafters attempted to throw him a life jacket but were unsuccessful and he disappeared down river.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
jacksoncountyor.org

Recent Roadway Worker Traffic Safety Incidents Lead to Multiple Arrests (Photo)

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. - Jackson County Roads and Parks department has recently seen an uptick in aggressive driving behavior towards roadway workers and flaggers. Two recent incidents have led to arrests and multiple criminal charges by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO). On June 23rd a driver displayed aggressive...
mybasin.com

KCSO Busts Illegal Grow in Sprague River

Klamath County Sheriff’s detectives, deputies, and members of the Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) served a search warrant on a marijuana grow operation near Sprague River, Oregon early Wednesday morning. The property, located on Curry Street, contained multiple illegal cannabis plants in temporarily placed “hoop-style” greenhouses. Illegal cannabis was seized and destroyed on site. Kenneth Wilson was on scene at the time the search warrant was served. He was interviewed and later arrested and lodged at the Klamath County Jail for Unlawful Possession of Marijuana, Unlawful Manufacturing of Marijuana, and Unlawful Use of Ground Water.
SPRAGUE RIVER, OR
kptv.com

Drug dealing Oregon pilot who tried to hire hitman sentenced to federal prison

MEDFORD Ore. (KPTV) - An Oregon man who distributed marijuana throughout the U.S. using his private airplane and who hired a hitman to kill a drug trafficking associate was sentenced to federal prison on Wednesday. John Tobe Larson, 71, was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison and five years...
Klamath Falls News

Klamath Basin Oktoberfest is back

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - After a two-year absence, the long-awaited Klamath Basin Oktoberfest is back. No matter if you want to wear lederhosen or Levi’s, what’s for certain is you won’t want to miss this festival come this fall. Following a two-year absence, the Klamath County Economic...
ijpr.org

Klamath Falls hosts second annual pride festival on Saturday

Southern Oregon was home to more LGBTQ pride events this year, including one held in Medford last month that drew hundreds from around the region. Organizers in Klamath Falls are hoping for a similar turnout at their event this Saturday. Festival Organizer Jeff Press says he’s excited to see everyone...
theashlandchronicle.com

The Water Monitor for July 14, 2022

With the ditches running, you can almost hear Emigrant Lake draining. Meanwhile, Reeder reservoir is slowly dropping, as Ashland’s water use continues its normal inverse relationship with rainfall.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KTVL

Island state of mind comes to Medford at the Compass by Margaritaville Hotel

MEDFORD, Ore. — A new Southern Oregon hotel aimed at bringing a tropical island vacation vibe to Medford held its grand opening ceremony on Wednesday. The Coquille Tribe’s entertainment and hospitality company, Cedars Development, officially opened its 111-room Compass by Margaritaville Hotel located on South Pacific Highway. “We...
KTVL

Southern Oregon woman speaks out after long ER wait time for urgent pain meds

Jackson County, OR — The ongoing opioid crisis has taken hundreds of thousands of American lives over the past two decades, and changed how many prescriptions are written. But for some, the extra precautions being taken by health care providers leaves them struggling with legitimate pain. A Southern Oregon woman is speaking out after having to wait days to get the pain medication she needed right away.
Herald and News

Klamath Drainage District sued for breach of contract

The Bureau of Reclamation filed suit against Klamath Drainage District last week for diverting water during a year characterized in the lawsuit by “extreme drought conditions,” citing a breach of contract. The lawsuit states that as a junior contractor, no water has been made available through the project supply to KDD in 2022, “barring dramatic shifts in hydrological conditions.”
Klamath Falls News

Reclamation files surprise complaints against KDD

The following is a press release from the Klamath Drainage District. KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - The day after our country celebrated its independence, and just three days after water in KDD’s North Canal was used to fight a wildfire in a nearby Midland neighborhood, the United States Department of Justice, on behalf of the Bureau of Reclamation, filed a complaint against the district alleging there is no “Project Supply” available for the district and further alleging the district is making “unauthorized diversions” in breach of its contract.”
