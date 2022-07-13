ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Big Match Pulled from Derby City Rumble Tapings?, New Match Revealed

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA big match from this weekend’s Derby City Rumble TV tapings, which will show as Impact on AXS TV episodes in the future, has reportedly been pulled by Impact Wrestling. Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley would face off in a battle...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrestlinginc.com

Dustin Rhodes Reveals That He Will Miss AEW Dynamite

Pro wrestling veteran and AEW star Dustin Rhodes took to social media earlier today and dropped the unfortunate news that he will be unable to attend “Dynamite: Fyter Fest Pt. 1” due to being ill. When someone in the comments section of his announcement asked if it was COVID-19, Rhodes noted that it does feel like when he had COVID in January 2022.
SAVANNAH, GA
PWMania

Brock Lesnar Returning to SmackDown, New WWE Character To Debut and More

Next Friday at the Boston TD Garden, Brock Lesnar will make his return to WWE SmackDown. Lesnar’s return to the blue brand next week was confirmed by WWE Friday night. WWE and the venue are not advertising Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the event, but Lesnar will be present to promote their Last Man Standing bout at SummerSlam.
WWE
The Ringer

Who Did WWE Drop the Ball On? Plus AEW Crowns New Tag Team Champions!

This week, Kaz opens the show with a message for Jim Cornette: Google David Shoemaker (3:50)! Plus they discuss Keith Lee and Swerve winning the AEW tag team championships (14:08), which leads them to discuss who WWE dropped the ball on the most between Claudio, Keith Lee, and Dolph Ziggler (20:37). And then we have a run-in from fill-in producer Brian H. Waters, and he and Dave discuss Karrion Kross returning to WWE, Chris Jericho’s upcoming barbed-wire match with Eddie Kingston, and more (43:51).
WWE
PWMania

New Trial Date Set for WWE Over Claims of Using Randy Orton’s Tattoos

It appears that Catherine Alexander, a tattoo artist who filed a lawsuit against WWE, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., 2K Games, Inc., 2K Sports, Inc., Visual Concepts Entertainment, Yuke’s Co., Ltd., and Yuke’s LA Inc., will finally have her day in court after years of waiting as a result of numerous delays in the case.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Sports
City
Austin, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
PWMania

Jim Ross Reveals Why He Was Added to AEW Rampage

Jim Ross discussed WCW’s The Great American Bash 1992 pay-per-view, which featured Sting defending the World Title against Big Van Vader, on the most recent “Grilling JR” podcast on AdFreeShows.com. Ross also discussed the announcements for AEW Dynamite’s second hour and the current AEW Rampage announcements:
WWE
PWMania

The Rock’s Daughter Ava Raine (Simone Johnson) Reacts to Recent Criticism

WWE NXT Superstar Ava Raine (Simone Johnson), who is The Rock’s daughter, has addressed to some fan criticism that appeared when the complete video of her latest NXT live event promo went viral online. As PWMania.com previously reported, Raine made an appearance at the NXT live event last week...
WWE
PWMania

Mandy Rose Shares Her Thoughts on Being Compared to Trish Stratus

WWE NXT women’s champion Mandy Rose spoke on being compared to Hall of Famer Trish Stratus when making an appearance on WWE’s The Bump. “I’m given the opportunity and I’m able to showcase what I have, and I’m able to get the time. I’m having these longer matches and I’m able to show my true potential, and at the end of the day, I have it all. We said that from the beginning, obviously, all the way from Tough Enough, everyone’s been saying, ‘She could be the next Trish Stratus’, all that, but it’s like, you need to have that opportunity to be able to show and be able to showcase your maximum potential. There will never be another Mandy Rose.”
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Shelley
Person
Rocky Romero
Person
Mia Yim
Person
Chelsea Green
Person
Rich Swann
Person
Chris Sabin
Person
Joe Doering
Person
Matt Taven
PWMania

Valerie Loureda Reveals What Drew Her to to Signing With WWE

It was recently revealed that Bellator MMA fighter Valerie Loureda had signed with WWE and has started to train at the WWE Performance Center. While speaking with Sam Roberts, Loureda credits Charlotte Flair as the person who drew her into WWE when she attended WrestleMania 38 earlier this year. “Yeah,...
WWE
PWMania

New Match Revealed for WWE SmackDown, SummerSlam Update

It has been confirmed that Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso and Angelo Dawkins will face off on tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. The match was announced by WWE this afternoon, adding that The Usos would be battling for momentum as they get ready to defend against The Street Profits at SummerSlam.
WWE
PWMania

The Last Match – A Musical Odyssey into the World of Wrestling

As I poured over the official website for The Last Match, I couldn’t help but be sucked in by the big bright lights and flashy colors laid over a selection of old-school wrestling flyers. It was everything my little fanboy heart desired in an advertisement for a wrestling event! It was larger than life, and it already felt authentic!
COMBAT SPORTS
PWMania

GCW No Signal In The Hills 2 Results – July 15, 2022

GCW No Signal In The Hills 2 Results – July 15, 2022. The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) No Signal In The Hills 2 event that took place on Friday night at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles:. – Gringo Loco defeated Rocky...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Axs Tv#Impact Wrestling#Rumble#Combat#Derby City Rumble Tapings#The Derby City Rumble Tv#Old Forester
PWMania

Alberto Del Rio Comments on Possibly Working for WWE or AEW

Former WWE Star Alberto Del Rio recently spoke with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, Del Rio commented on the possibility of working for AEW or returning to WWE:. “I would be interested in going to AEW, or any...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Konnan Confirms Two AEW Stars Are Not On Good Terms

Konnan has built up a close relationship with AEW stars Santana and Ortiz over the years, and has now seemingly confirmed reports about where the two men stand with one another. On the most recent episode of his podcast “Keepin’ It 100”, Konnan said that the former Inner Circle members...
WWE
PWMania

GCW No Signal In The Hills 2 Line-Up for Tonight

GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their No Signal In The Hills 2 event tonight at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California. The show is set to air at 11 PM EDT on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the is card:. – Alex Zayne vs....
LOS ANGELES, CA
PWMania

Lita Reportedly Quickly Rejected Interest from Wrestling Promotion

WWE Hall of Famer Lita reportedly turned down approaches from WOW Women of Wrestling. Before WOW’s late 2021 announcement that they would be returning to television, it was originally believed that Lita had discussions with AEW about possibly working together in 2021. However, information obtained from Fightful Select indicates that Lita also had interest from WOW.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
PWMania

Ric Flair Not Happy With What Chris Jericho’s AEW Dynamite Promo

It seems that part of what Chris Jericho said tonight on AEW Dynamite has upset Ric Flair. Jericho teased his “Barbed Wire Everywhere” battle with Eddie Kingston on next week’s episode on the show that aired tonight. Jericho warned Kingston that if he loses the following week, he might return to using drugs and alcohol.
WWE
PWMania

WWE NXT Battle Royal Revealed for Next Week, Updated Card

The schedule for the upcoming WWE NXT 2.0 episode now includes a 20-woman Battle Royal. Due to Cora Jade turning heel and attacking Roxanne Perez, Mandy Rose was able to defend the NXT Women’s Title on this week’s episode. Rose needs a new opponent right now. There is...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Initial Plans For Claudio Castagnoli’s AEW/ROH Debut

Claudio Castagnoli is going back to his ROH roots and that was reportedly the plan all along. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Castagnoli was initially slated to make his AEW/ROH debut by challenging Jonathan Gresham for the ROH Title. However, due to the injury suffered by Bryan Danielson before Forbidden Door, Castagnoli made his debut early against Zack Sabre Jr. as Danielson’s hand-picked opponent and is now a member of the Blackpool Combat Club. Despite the detour taken with Castagnoli’s debut, Meltzer is reporting that the planned title match is still on for ROH Death Before Dishonor. Gresham vs. Castagnoli is expected to headline the show.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy