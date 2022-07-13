Big Match Pulled from Derby City Rumble Tapings?, New Match Revealed

WWE NXT women’s champion Mandy Rose spoke on being compared to Hall of Famer Trish Stratus when making an appearance on WWE’s The Bump. “I’m given the opportunity and I’m able to showcase what I have, and I’m able to get the time. I’m having these longer matches and I’m able to show my true potential, and at the end of the day, I have it all. We said that from the beginning, obviously, all the way from Tough Enough, everyone’s been saying, ‘She could be the next Trish Stratus’, all that, but it’s like, you need to have that opportunity to be able to show and be able to showcase your maximum potential. There will never be another Mandy Rose.”

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO