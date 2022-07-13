ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Crews battle house fire in Richmond County

By Staff
WRDW-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta firefighters responded to a...

www.wrdw.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRDW-TV

Augusta leaders hold out hope for crime-troubled apartments

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been two weeks since Augusta Commission member Catherine Smith McKnight held a news conference in front of the Fox Den Apartments, calling for more safety measures in the area. It’s in a part of Augusta off Wrightsboro Road clustered with apartment complexes that tend...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Deputies arrest suspect in slaying at Augusta Captain D’s

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested the suspect in a June 14 fatal shooting at a Captain D’s restaurant at 3166 Wrightsboro Road. Ravanell Gomillion, 40, had been wanted in reference to the slaying of Eurl Kittles, 42, of Augusta. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Richmond County deputies plan event to help clear records

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is hosting an event that will allow citizens to get help clearing outstanding bench warrants. The event, called Operation Lifted Cloud, will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 30 and 31 at Greater Young Zion Baptist Church, on Sand Bar Ferry Road.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Augusta, GA
Government
City
Augusta, GA
Richmond County, GA
Government
County
Richmond County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WRDW-TV

Aiken truck driver honored for heroism after crash

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A truck driver from Aiken recently rescued a man whose motorcycle crashed and went down a 100-foot ravine. Truck driver Richard Wade’s heroism earned him an industry honor. Around 1:30 p.m. May 21, he was traveling north on Interstate 81 near New Market, Va., when...
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

Child Molestation suspect arrested in Richmond County

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – An Augusta man is facing molestation and kidnapping charges. 31-year old Tytron Martiese Smith has been arrested on charges of Child Molestation and Kidnapping. The alleged incident occurred January 4. In the incident report, the 13-year-old victim told investigators that she was on her way to...
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Structure Fire
WRDW-TV

Men wanted for questioning on separate thefts in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for an unknown person for questioning about a theft in Augusta. Deputies say this man is wanted for questioning about a catalytic converter from a vehicle at Smith Tire on Gordon Highway:. Deputies say the theft happened on Wednesday around 1...
AUGUSTA, GA
wgxa.tv

One injured in Washington County shooting

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Deputies are investigating a shooting that happened in the Parsons Crossing area of Washington County off of Bartow Road. According to a Facebook post, one man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot but a suspect has not yet been identified. Anyone with any information is...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
WJBF.com

Neighbors react to search of missing Burke County man

BURKE Co. (WJBF)-“It’s just scary that we’re here due to the circumstances and it was just so close” said Alisha Marshall, live in Waynesboro. A well known man in the community, Simon Powell went missing just over six years ago now the Burke County Sheriff’s Office is searching for his body near a pond on Ponderosa road just outside of Augusta.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Man shot in Washington County overnight

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man was shot overnight near Highway 242 and Parsons Crossing in Washington County. The man suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds, according to a post from the Washington County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information can contact Lt....
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WRDW-TV

Thomson flooding leaves residents with severe damage

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Neighbors in Thomson are still dealing with the aftermath of flooding after getting over three and a half inches of rain in the last three days. There was water swallowing cars and flowing through yards in the area Wednesday. The city tells us they’ve invested over...
THOMSON, GA
WRDW-TV

Truck leaks possible chemical in Burke County

GIRARD, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A possible chemical leaked from a truck Wednesday morning in Burke County but didn’t pose a risk to the public, authorities said. The Burke County Emergency Management Agency got a report just after 10:10 a.m. of a leak from a transfer truck on Highway 23 near Odom Street in Girard.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Shooting in Aiken County sends 1 person to hospital

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday evening. Deputies say the shooting was reported around 7:22 p.m. in the 100 block of A P Nivens Street. There was one victim that was shot in the leg, according to Capt. Eric...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Roadway roundup: Lewiston Road project leads to lane closures

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temporary lane closures are set for Columbia County this week and next. As work continues on the widening of Lewiston Road, several closures are scheduled for July 18-22. Here’s a look at plans for the closure of the Interstate 20 ramps. 9 a.m. to...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

WATCH: Fire destroys mail truck in south Augusta neighborhood

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A mail truck erupted into flames Monday afternoon in the Goshen Plantation neighborhood. The fire was reported just after 2 p.m. in the 4000 block of Rio Pinar Drive, according to Augusta Fire dispatches. A witness said the truck appeared to be a total loss. The...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Name released for woman who died in Columbia County crash

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have identified a woman who was killed in a Columbia County traffic accident involving a tractor-trailer. Authorities said Alicia Quiles, of Augusta, was killed in the crash that happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday on eastbound Interstate 20 near mile marker 185. Eastbound lanes were...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy