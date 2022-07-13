Crews battle house fire in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been two weeks since Augusta Commission member Catherine Smith McKnight held a news conference in front of the Fox Den Apartments, calling for more safety measures in the area. It’s in a part of Augusta off Wrightsboro Road clustered with apartment complexes that tend...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested the suspect in a June 14 fatal shooting at a Captain D’s restaurant at 3166 Wrightsboro Road. Ravanell Gomillion, 40, had been wanted in reference to the slaying of Eurl Kittles, 42, of Augusta. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Emergency Dispatch is reporting an overturned tanker truck. Authorities say that the incident happened on the intersection of Columbia Road and Lewiston Road. According to traffic officials, one lane is currently open while at least one Westbound lane is blocked which is...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is hosting an event that will allow citizens to get help clearing outstanding bench warrants. The event, called Operation Lifted Cloud, will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 30 and 31 at Greater Young Zion Baptist Church, on Sand Bar Ferry Road.
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The man wanted for the Captain D’s murder in June has been captured and arrested. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Ravanell Gomillion, 40, was arrested for Murder, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
AUGUSTA, G.A. (WJBF) – One local woman is cracking down on petty crimes in the Summerville area one click at a time. She created a website after she fell victim to a petty crime. I spoke with her today about what she hopes this website will do for her community. “This was the quickest way […]
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A truck driver from Aiken recently rescued a man whose motorcycle crashed and went down a 100-foot ravine. Truck driver Richard Wade’s heroism earned him an industry honor. Around 1:30 p.m. May 21, he was traveling north on Interstate 81 near New Market, Va., when...
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – An Augusta man is facing molestation and kidnapping charges. 31-year old Tytron Martiese Smith has been arrested on charges of Child Molestation and Kidnapping. The alleged incident occurred January 4. In the incident report, the 13-year-old victim told investigators that she was on her way to...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for an unknown person for questioning about a theft in Augusta. Deputies say this man is wanted for questioning about a catalytic converter from a vehicle at Smith Tire on Gordon Highway:. Deputies say the theft happened on Wednesday around 1...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Deputies are investigating a shooting that happened in the Parsons Crossing area of Washington County off of Bartow Road. According to a Facebook post, one man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot but a suspect has not yet been identified. Anyone with any information is...
BURKE Co. (WJBF)-“It’s just scary that we’re here due to the circumstances and it was just so close” said Alisha Marshall, live in Waynesboro. A well known man in the community, Simon Powell went missing just over six years ago now the Burke County Sheriff’s Office is searching for his body near a pond on Ponderosa road just outside of Augusta.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man was shot overnight near Highway 242 and Parsons Crossing in Washington County. The man suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds, according to a post from the Washington County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information can contact Lt....
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office are dealing with a gas leak in a neighborhood subdivision. According to First Responders on the scene, the leak is located in the Springlakes Neighborhood on Springlakes Drives near Spruce Lane. The roadway in the area of Spruce...
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Neighbors in Thomson are still dealing with the aftermath of flooding after getting over three and a half inches of rain in the last three days. There was water swallowing cars and flowing through yards in the area Wednesday. The city tells us they’ve invested over...
GIRARD, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A possible chemical leaked from a truck Wednesday morning in Burke County but didn’t pose a risk to the public, authorities said. The Burke County Emergency Management Agency got a report just after 10:10 a.m. of a leak from a transfer truck on Highway 23 near Odom Street in Girard.
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday evening. Deputies say the shooting was reported around 7:22 p.m. in the 100 block of A P Nivens Street. There was one victim that was shot in the leg, according to Capt. Eric...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A victim suffered a gunshot wound in an Augusta apartment invasion – at least the second in a couple of weeks. The latest incident happened around midnight Tuesday at a residence on Fox Trace off Wrightsboro Road. The victim said several people kicked in the...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temporary lane closures are set for Columbia County this week and next. As work continues on the widening of Lewiston Road, several closures are scheduled for July 18-22. Here’s a look at plans for the closure of the Interstate 20 ramps. 9 a.m. to...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A mail truck erupted into flames Monday afternoon in the Goshen Plantation neighborhood. The fire was reported just after 2 p.m. in the 4000 block of Rio Pinar Drive, according to Augusta Fire dispatches. A witness said the truck appeared to be a total loss. The...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have identified a woman who was killed in a Columbia County traffic accident involving a tractor-trailer. Authorities said Alicia Quiles, of Augusta, was killed in the crash that happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday on eastbound Interstate 20 near mile marker 185. Eastbound lanes were...
