Grand Rapids man found dead in Plainfield Twp, ruled accidental

By FOX 17
Fox17
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies investigated what they say is an accidental death in Plainfield Township. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says a man...

www.fox17online.com

The Grand Rapids Press

Man and boy critically injured in Allegan County crash

ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI -- A Plainwell man and 10-year-old girl were critically injured in a two-vehicle crash north of Allegan on Friday, July 15. Allegan County sheriff’s deputies said a 24-year-old Plainwell man was driving a car and failed to yield to traffic at a two-way stop sign at Babylon Road and 34th Street. The car was struck by a semi-truck.
Crime & Safety
Michigan Crime & Safety
WILX-TV

‘No survivors’ -- Single-engine plane crashes in west Michigan

SHELBY, Mich. (WILX) - A single-engine plane crashed in Oceana County Friday afternoon. According to authorities, the crash happened just after 6 p.m. in a wooded area of Shelby, just north of Muskegon. Michigan State Police said they don’t believe anyone survived the crash and they do not know how many were on board at the time.
WLNS

Hastings man arrested after crashing stolen car into swamp

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Late Thursday night, a Boston Township resident received an alert from his security camera that informed him that a vehicle was parked behind his home. The homeowner was at work and contacted Ionia County Central Dispatch. An Ionia County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded and...
WWMT

Police identify body of missing 33-year-old found in Lake Michigan

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Police identified the body of a man found in Lake Michigan Thursday as Anthony Diehl, 33, of Beaver Creek, Ohio. Officers with the City of South Haven Police Department confirmed the body recovered during search efforts in South Haven's North Beach was the body of the missing man who drowned while trying to reach a boy struggling in rough water Wednesday evening.
Nationwide Report

Woman in critical condition after an auto-pedestrian crash on US-131 in Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI)

Woman in critical condition after an auto-pedestrian crash on US-131 in Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI)Nationwide Report. On Friday morning, a woman suffered critical injuries after being hit by a vehicle on a highway in Grand Rapids. As per the initial information, the auto-pedestrian crash took place at about 11:15 a.m. on US-131. The preliminary investigation indicated that a woman was southbound on US-131 when her vehicle slipped on an unknown “oily substance” and crashed into a wall [...]
WOOD TV8

Woman in hospital after being hit by car on US-131

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on a highway in Grand Rapids, according to Michigan State Police. It happened around 11:15 a.m. Friday morning. A woman was southbound on US-131 when her vehicle slipped on an unknown “oily substance” and ran into a wall on the side of the highway near the Wealthy Street exit, MSP said in a tweet.
WOOD TV8

PD: 2 injured in shooting in southeast Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two people were injured in a shooting in southeast Grand Rapids Wednesday night. The Grand Rapids Police Department said it happened around 11 p.m. on Brown Street SE near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue SE. Two people were shot outside a house....
CBS Detroit

Body Of 33-Year-Old Recovered In Lake Michigan

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — The body of an Ohio man was recovered Thursday in Lake Michigan, the fourth drowning from a day earlier in western Michigan. Authorities said Anthony Diehl, 33, may have been trying to help a 7-year-old boy who was struggling Wednesday in the water in South Haven. He also drowned. The search for Diehl, who was from Beaver Creek, Ohio, was suspended Wednesday night before resuming Thursday. “Unfortunately a lot of folks don’t pay attention to the red flags,” Van Buren County Sheriff Dan Abbott said. “You’ve got to stay out of the water when it’s rough like this and a lot of times it’s people who are not from the community. They don’t understand the undertow.” Separately, the body of a 60-year-old man was recovered from the Grand River channel to Lake Michigan in Ottawa County. A 16-year-old boy drowned at another park along the lake in Ottawa County. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
