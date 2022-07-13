ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Late WWE Superstar Eddie Guerrero Once Told ‘The World’s Strongest Man’ Mark Henry ‘If I Was You, I’d Be Dead or in Jail’

By Tim Crean
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 2 days ago

WWE superstar Eddie Guerrero is one of the most complete packages in pro wrestling history. “Latino Heat” is one of the best in-ring wrestlers ever. And his charisma and mic-work — especially as a heel — were always top-notch. The only thing that Guerrero didn’t have was heavyweight size. That may be a good thing, though, based on what he once told the “World’s Strongest Man,” Mark Henry.

Eddie Guerrero says he would have been a nightmare if he was a big man

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hto5r_0gef4TE200
(L-R) “Latino Heat” Eddie Guerrero, “The World’s Strongest Man” Mark Henry | Peter Kramer/Getty Images; Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

The late Eddie Guerrero was a cruiserweight in the pro wrestling world, standing 5-foot-8 and weighing around 220-pounds.

This smaller (by pro wrestling standards) stature is what allowed Guerrero to hone his high-flying style. It also likely gave him the chip on his shoulder that helped him deliver his arrogant, fiery promos.

On a recent episode of Busted Open podcast, the 6-foot-4, 350-plus-pound Mark Henry told a story about an interaction with Eddie Guerrero where “Latino Heat” talked about how different he would be if he had the big man’s size:

Eddie was known for not backing down to anybody. … He made me look in the mirror, him standing behind me and him saying, ‘Who do you see?’ And I kind of joked, and he said, ‘That’s your problem. You too fun-loving. If I was you, I would be dead or in jail. Everybody would do what I asked them to do when I asked them to do it, or I would destroy them. That was his mentality.

Mark Henry on Eddie Guerrero

This interaction tells you all you need to know about Guerrero. On top of the skills and the personality, he had the confidence and the mentality that set him apart from most others. It is what “Latino Heat” is one of the greatest and most underrated WWE superstars of all time.

‘Latino Heat’ is one of the most underrated superstars in pro wrestling history

Part of the famed Lucha libre Guererro family in Mexican pro wrestling, Eddie Guerrero got his start south of the border and in New Japan Pro Wrestling early in his career.

The Texas native’s first wrestling gig in the States was with Paul Heyman’s ECW in 1995.

From there, he became a star in WCW. Guerrero held multiple belts in the promotion and famously led the Latino World Order (LWA) at the height of the Monday Night Wars in the late 1990s.

In 2000, Guerrero moved with fellow Radicalz Chris Benoit , Dean Malenko, and Perry Saturn to WWE (then the WWF). “Latino Heat” would become the sixth superstar ever to win the WWF/WWE Grand Slam of four different belts in a career. Between 2000 and 2004, Guerrero won the WWE Championship, WWE Tag Team title, the Intercontinental title, and the European title.

Although many of his contemporaries — like Kurt Angle, Chris Jericho, and Shawn Michaels — consider Guerrero one of the best of all time, and current wrestlers from Sasha Banks to Montez Ford attribute some of their success to Guerrero’s influence, “Latino Heat” isn’t often mentioned among the likes of Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, The Rock, and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Some of this is likely due to his problems with drugs and alcohol out of the ring, which led to his tragic death at age 38 in 2005. It’s also true that he never got the push he probably deserved from people like Eric Bischoff and Vince McMahon .

No matter the reason, “Latino Heat” should get more recognition among the greats than he does.

Like Sportscasting on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel .

RELATED: The Undertaker Reveals His Top 3 WWE Rivalries

The post Late WWE Superstar Eddie Guerrero Once Told ‘The World’s Strongest Man’ Mark Henry ‘If I Was You, I’d Be Dead or in Jail’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Read the original article from Sportscasting | Pure Sports

Comments / 22

Pat Zimm
2d ago

I liked the guys work, no doubt. But he was fueled by Coke and roads and had a little man's attitude.

Reply(2)
10
Nick Arnold
2d ago

That’s probably why God didn’t bless him with that size and strength.

Reply
11
Jeffrey B
2d ago

I respectfully disagree. You'd be hard pressed to find a wrestler worth his salt that doesn't hold Eddie to the highest esteem as a performer. We often don't appreciate people until they're gone, and we saw that a lot with Eddie's death.Can't begin to tell you how relieved I was when Eddie's toxicology came back clean of drugs and alcohol after his death because let's be honest a lot of us were thinking the worst based on his past, and the toxicology not only vindicated him and proved to everyone that Eddie had indeed gotten his act together and truly deserves the accolades afforded him.

Reply
2
Related
wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
wrestlingrumors.net

Fan Called Police On Happy Corbin For Murdering Rey Mysterio

He got the point across. The Coronavirus changed the way the world worked for a long time but things are mainly back to normal. What matters most is that the health issues and worries have mostly gone away, but it is also nice to see some of our old ways of life coming back. That includes wrestling, with one wrestler now being able to tell a story about the pandemic days.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Wrestler Corroborates Vince McMahon Rape Allegation

Back in 1992, former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was accused of rape by the first-ever female WWF/WWE referee, Rita Chatterton, and those accusations have resurfaced in the wake up the controversy currently surrounding McMahon and his company. Now, a former WWE wrestler has corroborated Chatterton’s story. In a new article by Abraham Riesman with New York Magazine’s Intelligencer, Leonard Inzitari (ring name Mario Mancini) backs up Chatterton’s claim that McMahon assaulted her.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
PWMania

Brock Lesnar Returning to SmackDown, New WWE Character To Debut and More

Next Friday at the Boston TD Garden, Brock Lesnar will make his return to WWE SmackDown. Lesnar’s return to the blue brand next week was confirmed by WWE Friday night. WWE and the venue are not advertising Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the event, but Lesnar will be present to promote their Last Man Standing bout at SummerSlam.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Perry Saturn
Person
Eddie Guerrero
Person
Hulk Hogan
Person
Shawn Michaels
Person
Ric Flair
Person
Kurt Angle
Person
Dean Malenko
Person
Paul Heyman
Person
Chris Benoit
Person
Mark Henry
Person
Eric Bischoff
Person
Chris Jericho
PWMania

The Rock’s Daughter Ava Raine (Simone Johnson) Reacts to Recent Criticism

WWE NXT Superstar Ava Raine (Simone Johnson), who is The Rock’s daughter, has addressed to some fan criticism that appeared when the complete video of her latest NXT live event promo went viral online. As PWMania.com previously reported, Raine made an appearance at the NXT live event last week...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Sasha Banks’ First Public Appearance Since WWE Walk-Out Announced

Sasha Banks hasn’t been seen or heard from in public since she and then-WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion partner Naomi walked out of an episode of “WWE Raw” two months ago, but that’s about to change. Banks, who has won almost every women’s championship WWE has to offer, has been officially announced for the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2) in August.
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

WWE to Make Major Change to 'WWE Raw'

WWE is making a big change to its flagship show. According to Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men Podcast, WWE Raw will stop its TV-PG rating and move up to TV-14 starting on July 18. It's not clear if WWE SmackDown will follow suit, but Zarian said, "The PG Era is over" for WWE Raw.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Claudio Castagnoli Comments On Not Re-Signing With WWE

Claudio Castagnoli made an immediate impact the moment he stepped into All Elite Wrestling at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, joining the Blackpool Combat Club and defeating Zach Sabre Jr. Castagnoli’s debut came after he quietly left the WWE in February, deciding not to renew his contract and move on from wrestling’s biggest company. The Swiss Superman had spent a decade working in the WWE prior to becoming All Elite, winning multiple midcard and tag team championships but never taking what many saw as his rightful place in the main event.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Everybod
PWMania

Valerie Loureda Reveals What Drew Her to to Signing With WWE

It was recently revealed that Bellator MMA fighter Valerie Loureda had signed with WWE and has started to train at the WWE Performance Center. While speaking with Sam Roberts, Loureda credits Charlotte Flair as the person who drew her into WWE when she attended WrestleMania 38 earlier this year. “Yeah,...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Catch Him When You Can: Update On Roman Reigns’ Future WWE Appearances

It might be a little while. There are some very talented wrestlers in WWE today but it takes something special to turn them into major stars. You know a major star when you see one and that is what WWE has on their hands with Roman Reigns. Unfortunately Reigns is not around very often due to his new contract, which will be more obvious in the upcoming months.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
WWE
Yardbarker

Goldberg Reflects On Accidentally Ending Bret Hart’s Career: I’ve Apologized, I’m Sure He’ll Never Forgive Me

Goldberg says he’ll take ending Bret Hart‘s career to the grave because he knows “The Hitman” will never forgive him. WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg was a recent guest on The Michael Kay Show to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When the fact was brought up that he was the one to end Bret Hart’s professional wrestling career in WCW, Goldberg spoke with remorse but wanted to be clear that it was an accident and not something he did on purpose.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Someone Isn’t Happy: NXT Star Reportedly “Beaten Down” By Booking, Wants Out

Can you blame him? NXT is a pretty unique wrestling show, as it is designed to be both WWE’s developmental territory as well as its own promotion. That can make for some odd moments, as you will see wrestlers who have no business being in a minor league on the show for a very long time. It seems that one wrestler who has been in NXT for a long time is trying to get out but can’t make it work.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Women Of Wrestling Unsuccessfully Tried To Bring In WWE Hall Of Famer

Women of Wrestling may have a dedicated fan base and several wrestlers who want to push the company to greater heights, but not everyone wants to join in on the action. “Fightful Select” is now reporting that WOW made attempts to get Lita to join the company ahead of announcing their return to television last October. They supposedly wanted to center things around her and add some big-name value to their company.
WWE
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

190K+
Followers
31K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy