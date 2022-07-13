ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine County, WI

Man charged with 3rd OWI said he’s been drinking since he was 9 years old

By Heather Asiyanbi
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sLjD9_0gef3d8d00

RACINE – A Milwaukee man is facing 3-1/2 years behind bars after he was charged with his third drunk driving offense and told arresting officers that he’s been drinking since he was just nine years old.

James Fuerstenau, 51, was charged Wednesday in Racine County Circuit Court with one misdemeanor count each of operating while intoxicated and driving with a revoked license and two misdemeanor charges of bail jumping. If convicted, he faces up to 3-1/2 years in jail and/or up to $24,500 in fines.

Criminal complaint reveals decades of drinking

According to the criminal complaint, deputies followed a white SUV that was reported driving recklessly on Highway 20 going west toward Highway H. They initiated a traffic stop at 7-Mile Road and East Frontage Road where Fuerstenau dropped his keys outside the car and exited his vehicle before being directed. He failed field sobriety tests, and initial breathalyzer results indicated his blood alcohol was .197, more than twice the legal limit of .08, which could result in his fines being doubled at sentencing.

Deputies on the scene observed several empty, open intoxicants on the floor of Fuerstenau’s vehicle, and when they questioned him, he admitted to drinking and using cocaine and marijuana at various times throughout the day, including while he was driving, the complaint reads. His statement included telling deputies that he’s been drinking since he was nine years old.

Fuerstenau was transported to the hospital for an evidentiary blood draw that he refused. According to the criminal complaint, a warrant was obtained, and a blood draw was conducted, but the results were not available for Fuerstenau’s initial appearance.

He was assigned a $1,000 cash bond and ordered not to possess or consume alcohol. Fuerstenau will next be in court on September 19 for a status conference.

Stay up to date with emergency, crime and police encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Police & Fire section to read more.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.

Comments / 9

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Michael Huddleston sentenced; 20 years in shooting death of daughter

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Michael Huddleston on Friday, July 15 to 20 years in prison and another 15 years of extended supervision in the shooting death of his 8-year-old daughter this past January. Huddleston pleaded guilty in May to two criminal counts against him – neglecting a...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha police blotter: Attempted break-in

1:10 a.m. Thursday — A caller in the 600 block of North Cumberland Drive reported they woke up to someone pounding on the door and it appeared they were trying to break in. The caller and the husband were locked inside the bedroom. A second caller in the area reported three teenagers were in his yard and they ran away. An ordinance citation was issued.
WAUKESHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Racine County, WI
Crime & Safety
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Racine, WI
County
Racine County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
racinecountyeye.com

Criminal complaints: Man facing charges from 4 different cases

A 19-year-old Racine man is facing almost nine years in jail for charges filed from four different criminal complaints filed against him in the last year. The cases against D’Andre Martinez date back to June 2021 and include a felony charge of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, two misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, and one misdemeanor count each of disorderly conduct as well as battery and disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments. In total, if he is convicted of all charges, Martinez could spend 8-1/2 years in prison and pay up to $42,000 in fines.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man sentenced; 7 years for fatal crash on city's south side

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Jonathan Roblero-Ramirez on Friday, July 15 to seven years in prison and another five years of extended supervision in connection with a fatal crash near Cesar Chavez Drive and Scott Street in January. Roblero-Ramirez faced four felonies including. Second-degree reckless homicide (guilty plea)
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

2-year-old shot to death in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old girl on the cities north side on Friday. The shooting happened around 9:00 Friday morning at 13th and Ring. Police say a 33-year-old women was taken into custody related to the shooting. No details on the relationship between the young victim and the suspect have been released.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Crime
cwbchicago.com

#27: Concealed carry holder shot man who opened fire on his car at McDonald’s, prosecutors say. (The ‘man’ has 3 pending felony cases in juvenile court)

A 19-year-old man who has three felony juvenile cases pending was shot three times by a concealed carry holder after he opened fire on the man’s car in a McDonald’s parking lot Tuesday, prosecutors said. The victim, 49, and his 11-year-old daughter, who was in the back seat, were both unharmed.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mount Pleasant stabbing investigation; police seek suspect

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - A 59-year-old Mount Pleasant man was stabbed at a residence near Highway 11 and Kearney Avenue late on Thursday, July 14, officials say. Mount Pleasant police say the crime happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injures.
MOUNT PLEASANT, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha County 14-year-old fentanyl overdose suspected

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police say a 14-year-old is suspected of overdosing on fentanyl. Detectives say it happened earlier this month in Kenosha County. Police say the case is far from closed. "Fentanyl is a killer, and if you are doing a drug that doesn’t come from a pharmacy, it's...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Charges dismissed against latest Racine homicide victim

RACINE – Three cases were dismissed against Kareem A. McLain on Wednesday – two days after his death – in Racine County Circuit Court. McLain, 21, was shot to death Monday night in the 3000 block of 17th Street. He was the City of Racine’s seventh homicide. Police do not have anyone in custody yet.
RACINE, WI
wtmj.com

Milwaukee police investigating three homicides on Thursday

MILWAUKEE – Three people, including a teenager, are dead after two separate shootings in Milwaukee on Thursday. Police say the first shooting happened around 11:35 a.m. near 5th and Ring. A 42-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 19-year-old woman died on her way to the hospital.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police chase; driver arrested after crash

MILWAUKEE - One person was arrested after a Milwaukee police chase ended with a crash on the city's north side Wednesday night, July 13. Around 9:30 p.m., police said officers spotted a vehicle that fit the description of one involved in an armed robbery and shooting near 28th and Hadley.
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Police investigate deadly shooting of 2-year-old Milwaukee girl

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/AP) - A 2-year-old Milwaukee girl has died in what authorities are calling an accidental shooting. Police were called about 9:10 a.m. Friday to a report of a gunshot injury. The Milwaukee Medical Examiner’s Office stated in a tweet around 10:30 a.m. that it was responding to an alleged homicide of a toddler on the 3200 block of North 13th Street.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wgtd.org

Fatal Shooting in Racine; Guns Confiscated; 14 Year-Old Overdoses

-0- In Racine Court Tuesday, three men were charged after two guns were found in a vehicle they were riding in Sunday night. Two Racine County Sheriff's Deputies who were on special assignment on the city's south side pulled over the vehicle after the driver blew a red light. Two men ages 23 and 19 were charged with carrying a concealed weapon and obstructing while a 21-year-old man was charged with possession of a firearm as a felon, bail jumping and drug offenses. One of the two recovered guns was listed as stolen. In addition to the guns, two open bottles of booze were recovered. Two females who were in the car at the time were not charged.
RACINE, WI
racinecountyeye.com

Man charged with letting GPS battery die; faces 3 1/2 years in prison

RACINE, WI – A Racine man convicted of sexually assaulting a child could face more time in prison after he allegedly allowed the battery to die on his GPS ankle bracelet, preventing law enforcement from being able to confirm his whereabouts. Jose M. Rodriguez, 38, was charged Tuesday in...
RACINE, WI
Racine County Eye

Racine County Eye

Racine, WI
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Racine County Eye provides readers with up-to-date local news from southeastern Wisconsin, including Kenosha and Racine. We cover local news about development, crime, schools, transportation, employment, COViD-19, and state, county, and local politics.

 https://www.racinecountyeye.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy