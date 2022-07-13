ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddam, CT

Haddam Senior Center: Play Cards! Tuesdays at 1:00 p.m.

By Joanne Nesti
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(July 13, 2022) — Come by the Haddam Senior Center. Keep cool. Enjoy being a Senior. It’s funny how our retirement life seems to remodel itself as we age and grow into it. At first it feels like a vacation. And then comes the...

Killingworth Library August Activities

(July 14, 2022) — Vernal Pool Wildlife Contest Children ages 6 through 14 are invited to enter this summer’s Wildlife Conservation contest, co-sponsored by the Killingworth Conservation Commission and the Killingworth Library! This year’s theme is Vernal Pool Wildlife, featuring familiar amphibians that live in and around Killingworth. The contest has two parts: a coloring section and a writing section. Participants will have fun completing their entries as they learn more about our town’s wildlife and its conservation. Three age groups may enter the contest – ages 6 to 8, ages 9 to 11, and ages 12 to 14 – and fun prizes will be awarded to the two best entries in each group! Entry materials may be picked up at the Killingworth Library and the completed folders must be returned to the library by Saturday, August 20, 2022. Everyone who submits a folder with entries will receive a surprise thank-you swag bag after the entries have been reviewed.
KILLINGWORTH, CT
The Two Lives of Jonathan Cone

Submitted by Elizabeth Malloy, Haddam Historical Society. (July 14, 2022) — Jonathan Cone was born in Haddam in 1726 and was the great-grandson of original proprietor, Daniel Cone. He grew up in a large family with ten siblings and was a member of the Congregational Church. In 1759 he...
HADDAM, CT
Haddam Board of Selectmen Meeting, July 11, 2022

(July 15, 2022) — A regular meeting of Haddam’s Board of Selectmen was held at the Haddam Old Town Hall on July 11, 2022. First Selectman Bob McGarry called the meeting to order shortly after 6:30 p.m. Selectmen Sean Moriarty and Kate Anderson, and Administrative Assistant JoAnn Ricciardelli were also in attendance. First Selectman McGarry opened the meeting with a welcome and the pledge of allegiance.The minutes of the regular BOS meeting of June 13, 2022, found HERE, were approved. First Selectman McGarry requested that the agenda for the meeting include a new agenda item: use of the town green. This also was unanimously approved by the BOS.
HADDAM, CT

