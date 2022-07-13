Haddam Senior Center: Play Cards! Tuesdays at 1:00 p.m.

(July 14, 2022) — Vernal Pool Wildlife Contest Children ages 6 through 14 are invited to enter this summer’s Wildlife Conservation contest, co-sponsored by the Killingworth Conservation Commission and the Killingworth Library! This year’s theme is Vernal Pool Wildlife, featuring familiar amphibians that live in and around Killingworth. The contest has two parts: a coloring section and a writing section. Participants will have fun completing their entries as they learn more about our town’s wildlife and its conservation. Three age groups may enter the contest – ages 6 to 8, ages 9 to 11, and ages 12 to 14 – and fun prizes will be awarded to the two best entries in each group! Entry materials may be picked up at the Killingworth Library and the completed folders must be returned to the library by Saturday, August 20, 2022. Everyone who submits a folder with entries will receive a surprise thank-you swag bag after the entries have been reviewed.

