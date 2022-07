A man who suffers from Alzheimer’s was found safely Thursday more than two miles from his home after he wandered away in northern Marquette County. Marquette County Sheriff’s Deputies say they got the call at just before 2 in the afternoon to look for the 82-year-old man. He was found on a two-rut trail west of County Road 550, and was found, in good condition, and taken back to his home.

