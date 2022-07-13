ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, TN

What to know when you vote: Washington County, TN officials touch on upcoming election

By Kelly Grosfield
WJHL
WJHL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gQsTB_0geezRXD00

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kelly Grosfield sat down with Washington County Administrator of Elections Dana Jones to talk about the upcoming election.

Early voting begins Friday for Aug. 4 elections in Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Isaiah 117 House lemonade stand fundraiser underway

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Lemonade stands will be set up across several Northeast Tennessee counties this weekend as part of an annual fundraiser for Isaiah 117 House. The organization houses children awaiting foster care placement. Locally, there are Isaiah 117 houses in Carter, Greene, Sullivan and Washington counties.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: Sullivan County voters can do better this time around

The Tennessee primary and Sullivan County General Election is several weeks away, but early voting begins July 15. We encourage eligible voters to be heard in this election, though it offers what might be called a “slow” ballot, with only a few contested races and little in the way of political excitement.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington County, TN
Sports
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
State
Washington State
City
Jonesborough, TN
Local
Tennessee Sports
County
Washington County, TN
Washington County, TN
Government
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
WJHL

‘Shame on you’: Sullivan County BOE members blast Gov. Lee over advisor’s comments

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — During Thursday night’s Sullivan County Board of Education meeting, several members strongly criticized Gov. Bill Lee for not standing up for Tennessee’s teachers. Board members also unanimously approved a resolution declaring “support and appreciation” for educators. The resolution and board members’ comments were about disparaging remarks made by Hillsdale College President […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
993thex.com

SCBE Member Slams Governor Lee On Lack Of Response

Sullivan County Board of Education member Dr. Mary Rouse said at Thursday night’s board of education meeting shame on you Governor Lee shame on you. Rouse was referring to Governor Bill Lee’s lack of response to his educational school voucher consultant, who said Tennessee teachers were taught in the dumbest Colleges and the dumbest places and that anyone could educate a child. Director of Schools, Dr. Evelyn Ralfalowski also took a shot at the Governor and all state leaders by challenging them to take a stand and support Tennessee teachers.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Food City CEO weighs in on Buchanan County flooding fundraiser

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – After flooding lifted homes from their foundations and upended the lives of hundreds in Buchanan County, Food City, United Way, News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities have teamed up to raise money for those affected. News Channel 11’s Josh Smith spoke with Steve Smith, president and CEO of Food City, who […]
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana Jones
WJHL

Ashe Street Courthouse officially granted to Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After months of discussion between Washington County and the City of Johnson City, the historic Ashe Street Courthouse was officially transferred to new ownership on Monday. The building, which was originally constructed in 1910, served as the community’s bank and post office before becoming...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Carter County Schools announces free meals for all students

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — All Carter County Schools students will be able to get free breakfast and lunch regardless of income next school year, the school system announced. Parents will not have to complete an application for students to receive free meals. The free breakfast and lunches will be offered for the 2022–23 school year.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Tennessee state child care subsidy to increase 20%

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Child care centers that participate in a Tennessee state reimbursement program for low and moderate-income parents just got a 20% increase — and parents in the program are having their co-pays waived for the rest of the year. The head of an early childhood education advocacy group hailed the changes as […]
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Politics Local#Election Local#Tn#Nexstar Media Inc
WJHL

Boone Mayor Futrelle shares support for abortion rights

BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) – The mayor of Boone, Tim Futrelle, shared his support for abortion rights in North Carolina. According to a release, Futrelle said that he shares the “alarm, sorrow and outrage many in our communities feel.” Futrelle also stated he supports Gov. Roy Cooper in his recent executive order protecting reproductive rights. Abortion […]
BOONE, NC
supertalk929.com

Local residents receive committee assignments from Governor Youngkin

Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt has been appointed to Virginia’s Criminal Justice Services Board by Governor Youngkin in another round of selections for state committees. Vice President and CEO for Ballad Health’s SW Virginia sectors Shannon Showalter is now a member of the Health Workforce Development Authority while Damascus...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Update: Water service restored in Limestone, Telford

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A water outage is creating complications for Washington County, Tennessee residents in Limestone and Telford on Wednesday. According to a release from the Jonesborough Police Department, the town is aware of the “large water outage” and is working to fix it. Crews were...
LIMESTONE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
elizabethton.com

Johnson County lawyer censured

On July 13, Harvey Randolph Fallin, an attorney licensed to practice law in Tennessee, received a Public Censure from the Board of Professional Responsibility of the Tennessee Supreme Court. Fallin represented a man charged with first-degree murder, and he also represented the man’s wife, who was charged with conspiracy to...
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Bristol, TN approves 170-home Fox Meadows expansion

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Despite opposition from many residents, the Bristol, Tennessee City Council moved forward with approving the necessary re-zonings and annexations for a 170-home expansion to the Fox Meadows neighborhood. The council voted unanimously on second reading to re-zone two adjoined properties neighboring Fox Meadows. Developer Ardent Property Group expressed to the council […]
BRISTOL, TN
Johnson City Press

Johnson City to purchase West Walnut Street property for $950,000

Johnson City commissioners authorized the purchase of a $950,000 property on West Walnut Street on Thursday, property that could have mixed-use potential for the city as an anchor in the West Walnut Street corridor. City officials learned that the property, at 420 W. Walnut St., was in foreclosure and jumped...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy