What to know when you vote: Washington County, TN officials touch on upcoming election

Sullivan County Board of Education member Dr. Mary Rouse said at Thursday night’s board of education meeting shame on you Governor Lee shame on you. Rouse was referring to Governor Bill Lee’s lack of response to his educational school voucher consultant, who said Tennessee teachers were taught in the dumbest Colleges and the dumbest places and that anyone could educate a child. Director of Schools, Dr. Evelyn Ralfalowski also took a shot at the Governor and all state leaders by challenging them to take a stand and support Tennessee teachers.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO