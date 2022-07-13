ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Family confirms that body found in woods was Jacksonville father missing for months

First Coast News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn McNamee's family came all the way...

www.firstcoastnews.com

Business Insider

FedEx box containing the remains of a 32-year-old Georgia man has been missing for 3 years — after medical examiner allegedly shipped his body against federal protocol

The body of a deceased Georgia man has been missing for three years, after it was shipped via FedEx. The shipment violated federal guidelines for sending human remains, according to the Atlantia Journal-Constitution. The body was sent for further examination due to its advanced decay less than two weeks after...
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Eleven-Foot Alligator Kills One Person in South Carolina Pond Attack

An 11-foot alligator attacked and killed an unsuspecting person near a pond in Myrtle Beach, S.C. on Friday, The U.S. Sun reports. The beast dragged the unnamed victim into the water, where the body was later recovered by police. At 11:45a.m. when police arrived, spokesperson Mikayla Moskov said “units determined that an alligator had taken hold of a neighbor, and retreated into a nearby retention pond.” One resident speculates the man was cutting grass that the homeowners’ association hadn’t chopped, Daily Mail reported. The pond is located in a private residential golf community, known for alligator sightings. The gator was euthanized by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. One neighbor, Jason Repak, even tweeted a picture of three gators at a nearby pond in the community, tagging an alligator zoo and joking that the animals could be their next exhibit. After Friday’s incident, he replied to his tweet saying “I couldn’t have imagined that it was likely one of these alligators that would later kill a man. My prayers and heart go out to the family as my arms wrap tighter around my kids and dogs near these ponds.” The local coroner’s officer will release more information on Monday.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
CBS News

Girl loses her leg in shark attack at Florida beach: "It's a tragedy"

A girl suffered serious injuries Thursday when she was attacked by a shark at a beach in Florida, authorities said, continuing a frightening trend in the state that accounts for nearly 40% of unprovoked shark bites worldwide. Taylor County Sheriff Wayne Padgett told CBS affiliate WCTV that the girl had surgery and lost her leg, but is expected to survive.
FLORIDA STATE
Miami Herald

Diver drowns while retrieving sunken balls at Florida golf course pond, feds say

A 26-year-old diver on his third day on the job drowned in a Florida beach resort’s golf course pond while retrieving sunken balls, federal labor officials said. An investigation into the December drowning at Ponte Vedra Inn & Club in Jacksonville revealed the diver’s employer did not follow several safety standards such as training workers for CPR and first aid, the U.S. Department of Labor said in a July 12 news release.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

