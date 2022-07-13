Balkan Garden Bistro coming soon to Grapevine will feature Eastern European cuisine

DALLAS (KDAF) — When eating food that’s as thick as an encyclopedia book, you know you’re in for not only a good time, but a nice food coma shortly afterward. Thankfully, July is celebrating one of the ultimate comfort and food-coma-forward foods known to man as it as Lasagna Awareness Month! “Lasagna is a special dish with layers of flavor. Speaking of layers, most lasagna bowls have three to four of them, but there really is no limit or rule to it, so add as many layers as you want,” NationalToday said.

DALLAS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO