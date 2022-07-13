Balkan Garden Bistro coming soon to Grapevine will feature Eastern European cuisine

The seasonal Freedom Freeze snow cone stand is located at 804 Keller Parkway, Ste. B, Keller. (Courtesy Freedom Freeze) Freedom Freeze is officially open and will hold a grand opening event from 4-7 p.m. July 15 at 804 Keller Parkway, Ste. B, Keller. The seasonal snow cone stand offers a variety of flavors, including black cherry, grape, lemon lime, orange, root beer and vanilla. It also offers several dye-free flavors, according to its website. Owners Emily and Leldon Bulkley received approval from Keller City Council at the June 21 meeting to be open from April to September in the parking lot of Embrace Balance Family Chiropractic. The specific-use permit is valid for three years. 817-381-5657. www.freedomfreeze.com.
Comments / 0