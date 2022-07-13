ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grapevine, TX

Balkan Garden Bistro coming soon to Grapevine will feature Eastern European cuisine

By Hannah Johnson
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 4 days ago
Balkan Garden Bistro will serve high-end steaks, pastas, burgers and more. (Courtesy Balkan Garden Bistro) Balkan Garden Bistro is coming soon to 2140 Hall Johnson Road, Ste. 118, in Grapevine....

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Istanbul Cuisine opening soon in Southlake

Istanbul Cuisine's gyro platter comes with slices of lamb, beef or chicken. (Courtesy Istanbul Cuisine) Turkish- and Mediterranean-style restaurant Istanbul Cuisine will open its second location in Southlake on July 17. The restaurant is located at 2140 E. Southlake Blvd. in the former location of Panera Bread. Owner Can Karatas...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
bedfordtx.gov

Lone Spur Cafe Now Open

Yeehaw – Lone Spur Cafe is now open in Bedford! Located at 2400 Airport Fwy (in the former Applebee’s), the restaurant offers cowboy-themed breakfast and lunch choices, in addition to special dinner hours on Friday and Saturday. Stop by for breakfast and grab a southwest omelet, chicken and waffles, apple flapjack, or cowboy grits. Or, grab a burger, BLT, or grilled salmon salad for lunch. View the entire menu online.
BEDFORD, TX
cravedfw

All Aboard the New ’60s Surf-Themed Summer Wine Train

Surf’s up this summer in historic Grapevine, Texas. Wax your boards, get ready to hula and come celebrate the dog days of summer on a unique ’60s-themed excursion aboard the Grapevine Vintage Railroad’s new Summer Wine Train, presented by Trinity Metro TEXRail. Beat the heat and enjoy the breeze on this carefree two-hour ride that comes with *two glasses of complimentary wine, individually portioned savory bites (chicken kebabs and Caprese skewers), a souvenir tumbler and all of your favorite ’60s surfer jams.
GRAPEVINE, TX
CandysDirt

Live the Cedar Creek Lake Lifestyle With This Impressive Property

Cedar Creek Lake has long been considered Dallas’s backyard for fun. Just an hour or so drive from Dallas, the scenic lake is an easy weekend escape and a popular second home destination. Whether you make this your second home, or — courtesy of work-from-anywhere — your only abode, this listing by Debbie French of Ebby Halliday Realtors is sure to get you daydreaming of your new lake lifestyle.
DALLAS, TX
escapehatchdallas.com

Chicago’s famous Portillo’s rolls its Beef Bus through DFW to introduce Texans to Portillo’s Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches

Chicago’s famous Portillo’s is expanding to DFW this fall, but you can sneak a taste of their Italian beef sandwiches, cheese fries and Chicago-style hot dogs “dragged through the garden” (mustard, relish, celery, freshly chopped onions, sliced red tomato, kosher pickles and peppers) right now. Portillo’s...
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Check out this library with a hidden speakeasy in Frisco

FRISCO (KDAF) — Do you have the magic password? No? Well, it seems like Fun on the Run’s Yolonda Williams does!. With that password, you can enter the secret exterior entrance of Rare books Bar in Frisco! Yolonda did us all a favor and partook in some of the speakeasy’s menu items so that you might have an idea what you should try when you head out there!
FRISCO, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Where to eat the best lasagna in Dallas: July is Lasagna Awareness Month

DALLAS (KDAF) — When eating food that’s as thick as an encyclopedia book, you know you’re in for not only a good time, but a nice food coma shortly afterward. Thankfully, July is celebrating one of the ultimate comfort and food-coma-forward foods known to man as it as Lasagna Awareness Month! “Lasagna is a special dish with layers of flavor. Speaking of layers, most lasagna bowls have three to four of them, but there really is no limit or rule to it, so add as many layers as you want,” NationalToday said.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

People will ‘enjoy the park like never before,’ says parks director about update to Rheudasil Park

The highly anticipated Rheudasil Park update in Flower Mound is approaching the finish line after delays throughout the years towards its completion. “This park was one of our oldest parks and it’s getting a real nice renovation. We’re adding a lot more amenities than were originally in there,” said Chuck Jennings, Director of Parks and Recreation.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Frisco's Pardner’s Garden & Feed Store grows where it was planted

Husband and wife Coy and Diane Miller said they love the customers at Pardner’s Garden & Feed store and working together. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact Newspaper) With over four decades of experience in the garden and feed industry, Diane Miller said her husband, Coy Miller, has become a knowledgeable resource locals can rely on. She said quite often people bring in samples of weeds from their yards for Coy to diagnose.
FRISCO, TX
Dallas Observer

12 Best Italian Restaurants in Dallas

For many, few things are as comforting as a bowl of pasta. With that in mind, we've put together a list of great Italian restaurants around Dallas. So, grab your bib and a carafe of chianti and enjoy. 400 Gradi. 2000 Ross Ave. (Downtown) Since opening his original location of...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Freedom Freeze snow cone stand opens in Keller

The seasonal Freedom Freeze snow cone stand is located at 804 Keller Parkway, Ste. B, Keller. (Courtesy Freedom Freeze) Freedom Freeze is officially open and will hold a grand opening event from 4-7 p.m. July 15 at 804 Keller Parkway, Ste. B, Keller. The seasonal snow cone stand offers a variety of flavors, including black cherry, grape, lemon lime, orange, root beer and vanilla. It also offers several dye-free flavors, according to its website. Owners Emily and Leldon Bulkley received approval from Keller City Council at the June 21 meeting to be open from April to September in the parking lot of Embrace Balance Family Chiropractic. The specific-use permit is valid for three years. 817-381-5657. www.freedomfreeze.com.
KELLER, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Soul Bird Chkn Shack & Wing Bar officially opens at The Shops at Legacy in Plano

The Soul Bird Chkn Shack & Wing Bar now open in Plano will be offering new menu items alongside its regular dishes. (Courtesy Soul Bird Chkn Shack & Wing Bar) Soul Bird Chkn Shack & Wing Bar officially opened June 10 in its new location at 5717 Legacy Drive, Ste. 155N, Plano. The restaurant has been offering delivery services since mid-May. The new location is in The Shops at Legacy development in a space previously occupied by Zoes Kitchen. In addition to the variety of chicken sandwiches, wings, chicken tenders and salads that Soul Bird offered in Roanoke, the Plano location is adding a pair of new menu items, restaurant ownership said. 469-270-5646. www.soulbirdchkn.com.
First Look At Plano’s Upcoming Collin Creek Park

After Collin Creek Mall closed its doors in 2019, the city worked with Centurion American Development Group, the company leading the $1 billion redevelopment project, to set aside an area that was deemed underserved by the Parks and Recreation Master Plan. In a YouTube clip, Justin Sparks, a landscape architect...
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

