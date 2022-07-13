Northeast Tenn. schools awarded $574K in CTE grants

Photo: WJHL

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) announced Wednesday that more than half a million dollars were heading to school systems in Northeast Tennessee to support career and technical education (CTE) during the upcoming school year.

A release from the TDOE states that a total of $2.9 million in Perkins Reserve Grants (PRG) was awarded to 44 school districts. The PRG grant opportunity is competitive and aims to “foster local innovation and support implementation of CTE programs and pathways,” the release states. In particular, the grants are geared toward helping rural areas.

School districts were able to apply for Secondary Grant Awards, as well as Regional Career Pathways Grants.

Below is a breakdown of Northeast Tennessee school districts that received grants, according to the TDOE:

School District Grant Amount Program(s) Funded

Bristol City Schools$50,000Adding new programs of study in agriculture, collision repair, and mechanical, electrical, plumbing (MEP) to expand opportunities for all students

Carter County Schools$25,500 Modernizing welding pathways with industry-standard equipment and advancing early postsecondary opportunities (EPSO) opportunities

Greene County Schools$50,000 Extension of engineering program of study to provide curriculum and industry certifications

Hawkins County Schools$19,500 School-based enterprise providing wireless internet service to eliminate barriers to student success

Johnson City Schools$45,000Creating a new School Based Enterprise, “Mercantile Store and Café”

Kingsport City Schools$90,000Increasing EPSOs through new advanced manufacturing equipment and industry certification opportunities

Sullivan County Schools$34,475Providing curriculum to create pre-apprenticeship opportunities